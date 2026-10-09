Dollar and Euro Exchange Rates in Ukraine on October 9: How Much Do Currencies Cost at Banks and Exchange Offices?

On Friday, October 9, the exchange rates for the dollar and the euro rose at Ukrainian banks. The U.S. dollar rose by 6 kopecks, and the euro by 4 kopecks.

The average exchange rate of the dollar against the hryvnia in Ukrainian banks today is 45.21 UAH/USD. This is 6 kopecks higher than the previous day.

At the same time, the U.S. dollar can be sold at banks at an average rate of 44.64 UAH/USD.

The average exchange rate for the euro has also risen. As of October 9, it stands at 50.82 UAH/EUR, which is 4 kopecks higher.

Today, you can sell the euro at banks at an average rate of 50.01 UAH/EUR.

At currency exchange offices in Ukraine on the morning of October 9, the average dollar rate is 45.04 UAH. You can sell U.S. currency at a rate of 44.90 UAH/USD.

Cash euros at exchange offices cost an average of 50.88 UAH per euro, and you can sell the euro at a rate of 50.60 UAH per euro.

The official exchange rate of the dollar against the hryvnia is set at 44.85 hryvnia per dollar, meaning the Ukrainian currency has strengthened by 1 kopeck compared to the previous rate.

The hryvnia also gained ground against the euro: the official exchange rate for the euro on Friday was set at 50.14 hryvnia per euro, meaning the hryvnia appreciated by 2 kopecks.

This was reported by the National Bank of Ukraine.

On October 8, the exchange rates for the dollar and the euro varied across Ukrainian banks and currency exchange offices. The U.S. dollar continues to hover around 45 hryvnias, while the euro continues to depreciate.

The NBU set the exchange rates for the dollar and the euro on October 7.

As a reminder, on October 6, the official dollar exchange rate will exceed 45 hryvnias for the first time in history.

The NBU fined the payment company iPay 16.5 million hryvnias.

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