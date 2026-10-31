Exchange Rates as of October 31: How Much Are the Dollar, Euro, and Zloty Worth?

The National Bank of Ukraine has published the official exchange rates for Saturday, October 31, 2026. Compared to the previous banking day, October 30, the exchange rates for major foreign currencies remained unchanged.

The regulator kept the exchange rates for the dollar, the euro, and the Polish zloty at their previous levels.

As of October 31, the official exchange rates are as follows:

U.S. dollar — 45.52 UAH;

Euro — 50.67 UAH;

Polish zloty — 11.53 UAH.

Over the course of the week, the U.S. dollar, the euro, the British pound, and the Swiss franc appreciated. Meanwhile, the Polish zloty depreciated during this period.

As a reminder, the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine raised the discount rate by 0.5 percentage points—to 16.5% per annum.

This decision was made due to mounting inflationary pressure and worsening inflation expectations.

According to the regulator, the rate hike will help maintain the attractiveness of hryvnia savings, the stability of the foreign exchange market, and control over price growth.

As a reminder, the National Bank of Ukraine lowered the official dollar exchange rate for Monday, November 2, to 45.35 UAH. This is 17 kopecks less than it was on October 30.

Controlled devaluation or a sharp collapse: why the NBU is letting the hryvnia float and what will happen to the exchange rate.

As long as partners provide funds, the NBU will have the resources to maintain the exchange rate: economist Oleg Pendzin.

The official exchange rates for the dollar and the euro fell on October 29.

Read us on