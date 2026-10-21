The National Agency for Corruption Prevention has identified violations in the 2025 declaration of Olena Dzyuba, a member of the expert team at the Mykola Pirogov Vinnytsia Regional Clinical Hospital, who previously worked in the Medical and Social Expertise Commission (MSEC) system. The declaration failed to list her husband’s apartment, valued at over 3.4 million hryvnias, a Toyota Venza, and other property. The NACP also raised questions regarding the origin of over 1.4 million hryvnias in cash and the funds used by the official’s mother-in-law to purchase an apartment for her son.

Olena Dzyuba’s declaration was among the top five declarations in which the agency identified signs of violations following comprehensive audits completed in September 2026. Previously, Dzyuba worked as a physician-therapist at the Koziatyn Interdistrict Medical and Social Expert Commission. Following the reform of the Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) system, she joined the expert team at the Mykola Pirogov Vinnytsia Regional Clinical Hospital. Her husband also worked in the medical and social examination system and, until June 2025, filed declarations based on his employment at the Vinnytsia Regional Medical and Social Examination Center.

Based on the results of its audit, the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK) identified indications of inaccurate information in the declaration amounting to over 5.3 million hryvnias. In addition, the agency found indications that assets totaling over 4.1 million hryvnias were of unexplained origin. Among the assets not included in the declaration were her husband’s apartment in Vinnytsia, a Toyota Venza, and his corporate shares in a private enterprise. The NACP also raised questions regarding cash totaling over 1.4 million hryvnias. The official failed to provide documents confirming the lawful origin of these funds.

Her mother gifted her an apartment worth $82,000

The agency paid particular attention to a 65.4-square-meter apartment in Vinnytsia. According to the NACP’s assessment, its value exceeds 3.4 million hryvnias. The property is owned by the official’s husband. As the agency established, in September 2024, the husband received the apartment as a gift from his mother. The woman had purchased the property for $82,000 and transferred it to her son on the very same day.

Olena Dzyuba explained that she did not include the apartment in her declaration due to a technical error. According to her, she believed that information about her husband’s property would automatically appear in her declaration, since he also reports his assets. However, the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK) did not accept this explanation. During the audit, it was discovered that the couple had filed their declarations on March 9, 2026, from the same IP address. The husband submitted his declaration at 8:02 p.m., and the official submitted hers at 9:27 p.m. In the agency’s view, under these circumstances, Dzyuba had the opportunity to verify the information about the real estate and correctly include it in her own declaration.

The mother-in-law’s income did not match the value of the apartment

The NACP had specific questions regarding where the official’s mother-in-law obtained the funds to purchase the property. According to tax records, from 1998 to 2025, the woman’s official income totaled only 5,860 UAH, excluding pension payments. At the same time, between 2020 and 2025, she received approximately 151,700 UAH in pension payments.

These amounts differ significantly from the cost of the apartment, for which the woman paid $82,000. It was this discrepancy that caught the NACP’s attention during the audit. However, the difference between her official income and the value of the property does not in itself prove the origin of the funds. Based on the audit findings, the agency identified signs of violations and forwarded the case materials to law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

Questions also arose regarding a house and cash

The apartment is not the only asset that caught the NACP’s attention. The agency also uncovered inaccurate information regarding Olena Dzyuba’s 105.3-square-meter house in Kalynivka. According to available data, the estimated cost of constructing the house was 850,000 UAH. However, the official did not include this amount in her declaration.

Dzyuba explained that the house was built with her own labor. However, the NACP did not accept her arguments. In addition, the agency did not receive documents confirming the lawful origin of over 1.4 million hryvnias in cash. These funds were also included in the review of her declaration.

The case materials were forwarded to the National Police

Following the audit, the NACP’s materials were incorporated into criminal proceedings, within which the National Police of Ukraine is conducting a pre-trial investigation.

Thus, the audit revealed a number of discrepancies in Olena Dzyuba’s declaration—ranging from an unreported apartment and car to issues regarding cash and the source of funds for real estate. At the same time, final conclusions regarding possible violations must be based on the results of the investigation and the decisions of the competent authorities. The National Agency for Corruption Prevention reported the results of the audit.

The National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) identified inaccurate information totaling nearly 3.9 million hryvnias in the declaration of Oleksandr Rybalko, Deputy Director General for Security at Antonov JSC. The discrepancies identified bear the hallmarks of a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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