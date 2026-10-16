Lera Mandzyuk revealed that she was sexually assaulted at the age of six

Ukrainian comedian Lera Mandzyuk has spoken openly for the first time about the sexual abuse she suffered as a child. According to the comedian, when she was only six years old, a distant relative sexually assaulted her.

Mandyuk said that at the time, she was afraid to tell anyone about the unpleasant incident because she thought she would be scolded.

Lera Mandzyuk Survived Sexual Abuse

The comedian recalled an incident that deeply traumatized her and caused her to reject sex and sexuality.

When Lera was six years old, she went with her mother to visit relatives. It was during the summer before school started. She was an only child and had grown bored. So she decided to go outside to play.

A man—a distant relative of hers—immediately followed Lera. He suggested they pick pears and eat raspberries in the orchard. The girl agreed.

“So I went with him, and an unpleasant situation occurred there. I still don’t like pears to this day… This man turned out to be a pedophile—I didn’t know that word back then. I didn’t understand what was happening. At first, I thought he wanted to hug me… From that moment on, I suffered terrible trauma: both fear and a complete aversion to anything related to sex,” Mandzyuk confessed.

According to the comedian, the man didn’t force her to do anything. She was wearing a dress, and he stuck his fingers into her genitals.

“He didn’t force me to do anything; I was wearing a dress, and he was inserting his fingers into my genitals… It didn’t last long; I managed to break free… He’s still alive. When I remembered this, I realized why I didn’t wear dresses until I was 19,” Mandzyuk said.

Lera noted that she kept this incident hidden for a very long time, never told anyone about it, and thought it was a secret. She was afraid that people’s attitudes toward her would change afterward, and she felt as if she were “dirty, somehow different,” and that it was her fault.

“Now I understand that I’m not to blame—I was six years old; I was a child. And the only person to blame is that man. I shut myself off back then and decided not to tell anyone so that I wouldn’t be punished,” the comedian explained.

Mandzyuk added that the situation affected her as a child, as a girl and a woman, and even as a stand-up comedian.

“I don’t agree that this is something you have to hide, be ashamed of, or be afraid to talk about,” Lera emphasized.

The comedian shared this with Masha Yefrosinina in a new interview.

Video: Maria Yefrosinina faced a wave of online criticism after supporting Iryna Fedyshyn.

Earlier, Iryna Fedyshyn’s husband described how doctors fought to save the singer’s life after she lost her daughter.

A terrible tragedy struck the family of singer Iryna Fedyshyn.

Marichka Padalko stood up for Iryna Fedyshyn after she lost her child.

Read us on