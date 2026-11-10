Following the story of Iryna Fedyshyn, the doctor urged women to choose their maternity hospital carefully

According to the doctor, when choosing a maternity hospital, women should first and foremost consider the qualifications of the medical staff. The number of followers on social media, modern renovations, or the level of service should not be the deciding factors. The doctor also highlighted several important points that expectant mothers should definitely take into account.

Ms. Daria, who identifies herself as an obstetrician-gynecologist, spoke about the tragic story of singer Iryna Fedyshyn, who lost her baby late in her pregnancy. Focus drew attention to her account.

At the beginning of her address, Daria emphasized that she would have preferred not to discuss this case, but decided to do so after hearing the candid account from Iryna Fedyshyn herself, who described in detail, hour by hour, what happened to her on that tragic day.

“I would have preferred not to record this video, but since Ms. Iryna Fedyshyn decided to share her tragic experience, I, as a doctor who regularly works in the delivery room, simply feel obligated to discuss with you what women should learn from this story,” Daria notes on TikTok (@daria.gynotes).

First and foremost, she emphasized that suppositories do not solve the problem. They are “a homeopathic remedy, and therefore ineffective.” Therefore, she says, using them is “always a waste of time and offers no benefit.”

“Second, the onset of sharp abdominal pain—a typical sign of placental abruption—should always be a reason to seek immediate medical attention at the hospital,” the doctor adds.

She emphasizes: Upon arrival at the maternity ward, if the woman is able to move on her own, there are two key examinations that must be performed: an assessment of the baby’s heartbeat and an ultrasound. The total duration of these examinations is no more than 15 minutes.

According to Daria, the doctor a woman chooses for childbirth must be skilled in performing ultrasounds—this is a key skill, not the number of followers or anything else.

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"When choosing a hospital, opt for a large, multidisciplinary hospital or a perinatal center. There will always be a doctor there capable of performing any necessary tests. Complications are handled there on a daily basis, so the staff knows how to manage them. There’s a much lower risk of losing precious time […] Don’t base your choice of maternity facility on renovations or what you perceive as good service, because neither of those things will save your life,” Daria concluded.

Iryna Fedyshyn spoke about the loss of her daughter and her hysterectomy, and named those responsible.

The doctor who examined singer Iryna Fedyshyn at home before her hospitalization no longer works at St. Anne’s Hospital.

Producer Vitaliy Chovnik, the husband of singer Iryna Fedyshyn, released a statement regarding his wife’s condition following the loss of their child at 35 weeks of pregnancy during childbirth. He spoke about the singer’s difficult recovery following the tragedy and thanked the public for their support, sympathy, and prayers.

The Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn’s family has lost their daughter, whose birth they had been so eagerly awaiting.

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