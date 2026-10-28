Lithuania will donate €84,500 worth of medical equipment and medicines to hospitals in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro

On October 28, the Lithuanian government approved a decision to transfer medical supplies and equipment worth 84,500 euros from the state reserve to Ukraine. This was reported by the Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

The humanitarian aid is intended for the Zaporizhzhia Military Hospital and the Ilya Mechnikov Dnipropetrovsk Regional Clinical Hospital. The list of supplies includes medications, infusion solutions, electrocardiographs, blood gas analyzers, and medical pumps. The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with organizing the shipment.

Source: LRT.

Lithuania has provided the Ukrainian military with nine vehicles, which will be used by units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The handover was organized with the participation of volunteers and the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Earlier, three regions received energy aid from Germany.

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