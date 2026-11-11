Lithuania Will Provide Ukraine With Necessary Energy Equipment Amid the Threat of New Russian Attacks – Zelenskyy

Lithuania will provide Ukraine with essential equipment for the energy sector amid the threat of new Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this agreement following talks with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

“We discussed assistance for Ukraine’s energy sector, as well as logistical support. The situation is very difficult right now in many Ukrainian cities, and we understand which facilities could become targets of new Russian attacks. Lithuania will provide some of the necessary equipment. The decision has already been made, and we are awaiting the delivery,” Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine.

Ukraine has asked Lithuania to increase its assistance to the energy sector.

A plant for the production, assembly, and repair of Leopard 2A8 tanks will be built in Kaunas, Lithuania. The project is estimated to cost approximately 30 million euros.

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