People from Oleshky will be evacuated to occupied Crimea

The main phase of the evacuation of civilians from the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region is scheduled for the morning of Friday, October 30. This was announced by Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, deputy head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration. The operation will be carried out under the direct supervision of representatives from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia within the framework of an agreed-upon humanitarian ceasefire.

According to the logistical plan, people will be gathered on the grounds of the Oleshky City Hospital, after which the evacuees will first be sent to the temporarily occupied Crimea. It is expected that citizens who express a desire to travel to territory controlled by Ukraine will then transit through Anapa (Russian Federation) before departing for third countries, while those who decide to remain in the Russian Federation will head toward Simferopol. Meanwhile, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, confirmed that during the first 30 hours, the ceasefire in the Oleshky area has been observed without a single incident.

This was reported by the Telegram channel “Ukraine Context.”

A humanitarian mission began in Oleshky on October 27, during which a bilateral ceasefire was declared in the area of operations. This was reported by Budanov.

Earlier, an advisor to Melania Trump revealed details of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

In addition, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The ceasefire model currently in place in the area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

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