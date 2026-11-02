Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that observing diplomatic etiquette when interacting with the Russian ombudswoman is essential to achieving results in the return of Ukrainian citizens. The official made this statement during a press conference.

Responding to a question about a greeting handshake and the formats of communication with the Russian side, Lubinets emphasized that he sees no other way to bring people back from captivity and the occupied territories except through direct negotiations.

According to him, adhering to diplomatic norms and exercising restraint during the dialogue increase the chances of successfully repatriating Ukrainians, whereas relying solely on emotions makes effective negotiations impossible.

Source: Ukrinform.

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region to carry out the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. However, the Russian military took advantage of this lull to fortify their own positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 2.

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