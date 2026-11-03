Lubinec is calling for an investigation into the incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka and for an assessment of the actions of all those involved

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, has sent inquiries to law enforcement agencies regarding the incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. The Ombudsman is demanding that the circumstances of the incident be investigated, that the legal grounds for the presence of military personnel and National Guard representatives in the building be verified, and that the actions of all those involved be assessed.

“There must be no double standards: I demand an investigation into the situation in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka,” the Ombudsman emphasized.

According to him, in connection with the incident, he has already appealed to all law enforcement agencies, demanding that they investigate all the circumstances, determine the legal grounds for the presence of military personnel and representatives of the National Guard of Ukraine in this building, and provide a legal assessment of the actions of each participant in the incident.

“It is necessary to determine what kind of building this is, what tasks the military personnel and National Guard representatives were carrying out there, and whether the requirements of the law were followed,” Lubinets added.

Separately, the ombudsman commented on the actions of civilians who, according to available information, participated in the attack on military personnel during the incident.

“My position is unequivocal: I condemn any attacks on military personnel, National Guard members, and National Police officers. When you see people who have served on the front lines becoming the target of public contempt, it is outrageous. We must not forget the price paid for the opportunity to live in relative safety behind the front lines. Here, too, I demand a legal assessment of the actions of such civilians.

At the same time, I have repeatedly warned about the risk of such conflicts arising. And I am convinced that the only way to stop them is not to justify one side or condemn the other in advance, but to establish the facts and provide a legal assessment of each participant’s actions. Therefore, I once again call on everyone to stop. Let us not allow internal conflicts to escalate into confrontations between those who should be on the same side today. We have a common enemy—Russia. And this is what we must remember above all else,” the ombudsman concluded.

Dmytro Lubinets urged people not to jump to conclusions about any of the parties to the conflict and to wait for the results of the investigation. According to him, the legal assessment must cover the actions of all parties involved in the incident.

Dmytro Lubinets announced this on Facebook.

The military unit’s deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka housed servicemen who had participated in the defense of Mariupol and Azovstal, survived Russian captivity, and returned to duty. This was reported by Military Ombudswoman Olga Reshetilova.

Those whose unlawful actions are established must be held accountable in accordance with the law, she noted.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) opened a case regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As a reminder, Budanov responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Azov Corps commented on the clash near the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized soldiers from a bus.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged that those returned from the Special Military Unit were being held in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: Twenty-five people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were injured.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the Kyiv suburbs: details of the incident.

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