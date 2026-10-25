Lubinec called for information to be provided about residents of the occupied town of Oleshky for the humanitarian mission

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, has asked citizens to provide the Ombudsman’s Office with information about residents of the city of Oleshky in the Kherson region who need assistance ahead of the humanitarian operation.

According to the Ombudsman, the priority is to collect data on the elderly, people with limited mobility, and those who are unable to care for themselves.

People are encouraged to send requests and information that will help organize the mission via WhatsApp, Viber, and Telegram to the following numbers: +38 067 717 51 70, +38 073 719 81 34, and +38 067 182 55 04. Specialists from the Ombudsman’s Office will review each message to provide support to citizens.

Source: Lubinets on social media.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, held an online meeting with Russian Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova. During the conversation, the parties discussed the details of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, which had already been preliminarily agreed upon.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Ukraine will implement a ceasefire in a designated area of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region starting at 3:00 a.m. on October 27, Kyiv time. This is necessary to carry out a humanitarian operation in the town. Military officials stated that they will make every effort to assist the residents of Oleshky and ensure their safety.

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