American political influencer Laura Lummer believes that the invitation extended to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to travel to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin is an attempt by the Russian dictator to troll the Ukrainian leader. In her opinion, such a meeting should not take place on Russian or Ukrainian territory. Among possible venues for the talks, she mentioned the White House and the Mar-a-Lago estate in the U.S.

Laura Lummer criticized the Kremlin’s proposal to hold a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin in Moscow. She believes that inviting the Ukrainian president to the Russian capital does not indicate a genuine desire on the Kremlin’s part to negotiate peace. According to Lumer, such a proposal is more like a disingenuous attempt to demonstrate a willingness to negotiate, while at the same time setting conditions that are unacceptable to the Ukrainian side.

“I think Putin is trying to troll Zelenskyy. Last week, we saw a statement from the Kremlin saying that they had invited Zelenskyy to Moscow for meetings. Why would Zelenskyy go to Moscow when the Russians are constantly trying to kill him?” Lumer said. She emphasized that the Ukrainian president should not put himself in danger by agreeing to a meeting on the territory of a country that is waging war against Ukraine.

Why Lumer Opposed the Meeting in Moscow

In explaining her position, Lumer cited the persecution of the Russian opposition under Putin’s rule. She pointed to the arrests of opposition politicians, imprisonments, and cases of poisoning. In her view, Zelenskyy’s trip to Russia could pose additional risks to his safety. “Why would Zelenskyy want to put himself at risk of being kidnapped or killed on Russian soil?” the American influencer asked.

Lumer also called the Ukrainian president’s potential trip to Moscow a “suicidal move.” She believes that Putin fully understands the impression his proposal makes and is unlikely to have made it without a specific plan in mind.

At the same time, these words reflect Lumer’s personal assessment. Her statement provides no evidence that the invitation to Zelenskyy to visit Moscow was part of a specific plan to kidnap or kill him.

Where Could the Talks Take Place?

According to Lumer, if the parties are truly seeking to meet to discuss ending the war, the venue for the talks should not pose additional risks to either participant. She suggested that the meeting could take place in the United States—for example, at the White House or at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

At the same time, Lumer believes that negotiations should not be held in either Russia or Ukraine. In her view, such a meeting requires a neutral location that would not give either side an obvious advantage. “This looks like a disingenuous attempt to say, ‘Okay, yes, I’m ready for negotiations, but you have to come to Moscow.’ The negotiations should not take place in either Russia or Ukraine,” Lumer stated.

Thus, the American influencer cast doubt on the sincerity of the Kremlin’s proposal and called for considering the possibility of a meeting between the leaders in a safer location. At the same time, her statement is a personal assessment of Putin’s intentions, not the official position of the U.S. government regarding the organization of the talks. This was stated by American political influencer Laura Lumer in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

On November 1, Vladimir Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov stated that the Russian dictator was allegedly ready to take a phone call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At the same time, he again invited the Ukrainian leader to come to Moscow for talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the leaders of Finland and Norway to convey certain messages to Vladimir Putin during their phone calls. These contacts with the Russian side were coordinated in advance with Kyiv.

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