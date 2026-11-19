Ukraine has secured nearly 2.7 million euros in grant funding from the European Union to implement the “CareLikeHome” cross-border medical project. The initiative aims to expand access to palliative, geriatric, and oncological care for residents of the Ukrainian-Polish border region. As part of the project, plans are in place to renovate the relevant medical departments in Lviv and Ternopil.

The funding was provided under the Interreg NEXT “Poland–Ukraine 2021–2027” program. The lead partner of the project is the Second Clinical Territorial Medical Association of Lviv (2 TMO), which is implementing it jointly with the Ternopil Regional Clinical Oncology Dispensary and the John Paul II Podkarpackie Voivodeship Hospital in the Polish city of Krosno.

Key Objectives of the Initiative

The initiative aims to expand palliative, geriatric, and oncological care in the border region. Key outcomes include:

an increase in the number of hospital beds (in Lviv, the renovation of the inpatient palliative care unit at the 2nd City Medical Center is nearing completion; it will be able to admit approximately 500 patients annually);

the implementation of uniform care standards across the three hospitals and the development of a bilingual guide on patient nutrition standards;

training and knowledge-sharing for medical professionals.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, there should be 10 palliative care beds per 100,000 people—meaning the Lviv community needs at least 100–120 beds. As of early 2026, Lviv’s 2nd Clinical Territorial Medical Association (2 TMO) provided 65 such beds.

The Second Clinical Territorial Medical Association of Lviv (2 TMO) is a large network of medical facilities in Lviv specializing in elective treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care.

This was reported by the press service of the Lviv Regional State Administration.

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