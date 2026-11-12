Lviv Has Surpassed Kyiv in Prices for One- and Two-Bedroom Apartments: How Much Does Housing Cost?

Lviv surpassed Kyiv in terms of the cost of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments on the secondary real estate market. In October 2026, the median price of a one-bedroom apartment in Lviv was $75,500, and that of a two-bedroom apartment was $108,000. In the capital, similar apartments cost $67,000 and $98,000, respectively.

As recently as the fall of 2025, Kyiv was the most expensive city in Ukraine for apartments in both categories. However, over the past year, price trends in the two cities have differed significantly.

The largest price gap between the cities was observed in the one-bedroom apartment segment.

In Lviv, the median price of such housing rose by 14% over the year—to $75,500. In Kyiv, prices increased by only 1% and reached $67,000.

Thus, a one-bedroom apartment in Lviv costs, on average, $8,500 more than in the capital.

In the two-bedroom housing segment, the difference is even more pronounced. Over the past year, apartments in Lviv have risen in price by 15%—to $108,000. In Kyiv, however, the median price for such housing has fallen by 7% and stands at $98,000.

Despite being behind in prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments, Kyiv remains the most expensive city in the category of three-bedroom housing.

The median price of such an apartment in the capital is $146,000, although this figure has decreased by 3% over the past year.

In Lviv, on the other hand, three-bedroom apartments have risen in price by 19%—to $143,000.

Consequently, the price difference between the two cities in this segment has narrowed to $3,000.

Lviv tops the ranking for the cost of one-bedroom apartments on the resale market. At the same time, Kyiv lost ground not only to Lviv.

Uzhhorod took second place with a median price of $68,500. The capital, with a median price of $67,000, ranked third.

Other cities with the most expensive one-bedroom apartments include:

Chernivtsi — $63,000;

Lutsk — $62,700.

In the two-room apartment segment, following Lviv and Kyiv, Uzhhorod, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zhytomyr made the list of the most expensive markets.

At the same time, one-bedroom apartments did not appreciate the fastest in the cities with the highest real estate prices. Over the course of the year, prices rose:

in Lutsk — by 30%;

in Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk — by 24%;

in Ternopil—by 21%.

The LUN cautions that an increase in the median price does not automatically mean that every individual apartment has risen in price by the corresponding percentage.

This indicator is influenced by the structure of market supply: living space, condition, age of buildings, and location. Therefore, a change in the median price may be linked not only to changes in the value of specific properties but also to the types of apartments that come on the market.

According to Lyudmila Kiryukhina, head of the LUN Statistics Department, the median price primarily reflects changes in the structure of market supply, rather than necessarily an increase in the price of every individual apartment.

Consequently, Lviv has become the most expensive city in Ukraine in terms of the cost of one- and two-bedroom apartments on the secondary market. Kyiv still holds the top spot in the three-bedroom apartment segment, but the gap between the cities is gradually narrowing.

This is evidenced by the LUN quarterly real estate market report for the third quarter of 2026.

In October 2026, the median price of a one-bedroom apartment on the secondary market in Zakarpattia Oblast reached $85,000, matching the figure for the capital. At the same time, demand for housing and the number of listings have declined in Ukraine on both the primary and secondary markets.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified agreements with the European Investment Bank to secure an investment loan and a grant totaling 100 million euros for the implementation of social housing projects. The funding consists of equal parts of loan proceeds and non-repayable grant funds, which will be used to construct apartment buildings to provide housing for more than 1,500 families during the pilot phase.

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