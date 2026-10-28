A Lviv resident was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual offenses against minors

A 23-year-old resident of Lviv was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual offenses against underage girls. The case involved four victims aged 11 to 15; one of the girls became pregnant.

The court sentenced the 23-year-old Lviv resident to 15 years in prison for coercing underage girls into sexual relations. According to the investigation, four girls, aged 11–15, were victimized by his actions. The regional prosecutor’s office announced the conclusion of the court proceedings.

According to the case file, between 2024 and 2025, the man systematically coerced minors into sexual relations, which led to serious consequences, including pregnancy and childbirth for one of them.

The Lviv resident sought out teenage girls through Telegram chat channels. He concealed his actual age and, depending on the situation, convinced his female conversation partners that he was only 16 or 17 years old.

“While communicating with the girls, the defendant acted persistently and cynically. Exploiting their vulnerability due to their age, their trusting nature, and their lack of sufficient life experience, he resorted to psychological manipulation, sent the girls nude photos of himself, and initiated conversations of a sexual nature,” the prosecutor’s office stated.

According to expert findings, the victims had not yet reached social and psychological maturity at the time the unlawful acts were committed against them. Therefore, they were unable to fully comprehend the nature and consequences of the relationships imposed on them or to resist an adult man.

It was established that four girls, who were between the ages of 11 and 15 at the time they began communicating with him, were victimized by the convicted man’s actions.

Law enforcement officers were able to expose the Lviv resident and establish all the incidents during an investigation into the situation involving one of the victims.

“The man had sexual relations with her when she turned 14. This resulted in her becoming pregnant and giving birth while still a child. It was only after doctors at the maternity hospital contacted the police that a full-scale investigation began,” the prosecutor’s office added.

A paternity test confirmed the man’s paternity. Investigators also found a large amount of material on his phone containing photos and videos of child abuse.

Already during the trial, the man proposed marriage to the underage mother of his child, attempting in this way to mitigate his situation and avoid a severe punishment.

The court found him guilty under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, specifically for committing sexual acts with individuals under the ages of 14 and 16 and for possessing child pornography (Part 1 of Article 155, Part 6 of Article 152, Part 3 of Article 156-1, and Part 1 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court sentenced the defendant to 15 years of imprisonment, with a ban on holding positions involving work with children. The verdict may still be appealed.

Information about the convicted person will also be entered into the Unified Register of Persons Convicted of Crimes Against the Sexual Freedom and Sexual Integrity of Minors.

Previously, a resident of the Zhytomyr region was sentenced to more than two years in prison for domestic violence.

In the Kherson region, a foster father was sentenced to life in prison for abusing seven girls.

In the Ternopil region, a man received a 15-year sentence for sexually assaulting his niece.

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