The Lviv Reconstruction Service ordered a Toyota Land Cruiser for over ₴4 million

The Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in Lviv Oblast purchased a new 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport SUV for 4.26 million hryvnias. The winner of the tender was “Diamant Service Center” LLC, an official Toyota dealer.

The contract with the company was signed on November 2, and the vehicle is to be delivered by November 20. The terms of the purchase also require an advance payment within 10 days of signing the contract.

The vehicle in question is an all-wheel-drive Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport with a 3.3-liter Euro 6 diesel engine producing 309 horsepower. The vehicle is equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Among the available options are:

cruise control and four-zone climate control with ionization;

keyless entry and a push-button start with a fingerprint scanner;

front and rear parking sensors;

a panoramic view system with front, rear, and two side cameras;

heated front seats and outer second-row seats;

leather-trimmed steering wheel and seats made of a combination of genuine and synthetic leather;

an audio system with an amplifier and 14 speakers.

The car also features a wide range of active safety systems. Specifically, it includes traffic sign recognition, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, and an emergency braking system with pedestrian, cyclist, and motorcyclist detection.

Passive safety features include front, side, and knee airbags for the driver and front passenger, side airbags for the second row, and curtain airbags for all rows of seats.

The GR Sport trim also includes off-road driving assistance systems. The vehicle comes with a three-year warranty or 100,000 kilometers of mileage.

According to information on Toyota’s website, the top-of-the-line GR Sport trim for the 2026 model year—which is already available in Ukraine—costs approximately 4.21 million UAH. If the vehicle is ordered directly from the manufacturer, its price is about 4.39 million UAH.

Thus, the cost of the SUV purchased for the Restoration Service—4.26 million UAH—falls between these two price points.

“Diamant” Service Center LLC received the contract without competition, as no other bidder submitted a bid in the open tender.

To participate in the procurement, bidders were required to provide a similar contract for the supply of one or more passenger cars, executed within the last five years.

The Lviv-based “Diamant Service Center” is owned by Pavlo Volkov and is an official Toyota dealer.

According to the official website of the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in Lviv Oblast, First Deputy Director Oksana Filatova is currently serving as acting director. She was the one who signed the contract for the purchase of the vehicle.

At the same time, the state registry still lists Oleg Bereza as the head of the agency; he had led the Service since 2019. However, on October 30, he announced his decision to step down from the position.

This is confirmed by data from the “Prozorro” system.

As a reminder, the Torchyn Town Council in Volyn Oblast commissioned the continuation of construction on a sports complex valued at 116.88 million hryvnias. The work was entrusted to Volynecobud LLC; however, an analysis of the cost estimate revealed a possible significant overpricing of certain construction materials compared to market prices.

Kyiv has ordered powerful diesel power plants to ensure the water utility’s operation in the event of power outages.

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