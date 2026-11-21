At the Lviv Regional Clinical Perinatal Center, twin girls Rosalia and Sofia were delivered; they were born at 34 weeks of gestation. The girls developed in a single amniotic sac and shared a placenta.

This type of twin pregnancy occurs in approximately 1% of twin pregnancies and requires particularly careful medical supervision due to the high risk of complications. In total, the sisters spent 31 days in the hospital.

For the 32-year-old mother, this was her first and long-awaited pregnancy. Rosalia was born weighing 1,900 g, and Sofia weighed 2,200 g. Due to their premature birth, both girls required respiratory support.

In addition to breathing difficulties, Rosalia was diagnosed with a patent ductus arteriosus and necrotizing enterocolitis—an intestinal disease. The patent ductus arteriosus was successfully closed with medication. Sofia was also under constant medical supervision.

A pediatric cardiologist, surgeon, neurologist, and ophthalmologist were involved in the infants’ treatment. On the 16th day of life, the sisters’ condition stabilized, so they were transferred from the intensive care unit to the post-intensive care unit for newborns and premature infants.

In total, the girls spent 31 days in the hospital. During this time, Rosalia gained weight to 2,200 g, and Sofia to 2,450 g. Afterward, the sisters were discharged home together.

This was reported by the Lviv Regional Clinical Perinatal Center.

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