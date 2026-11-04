Doctors in Lviv saved a 7-year-old boy after a truck part pierced his brain

Medical staff at the Lviv Emergency Medical Care Center and St. Nicholas Hospital saved the life of seven-year-old Damir Mykhailo, whose head was struck by a metal brake disc that had broken loose from a truck and smashed through the windshield during a traffic accident.

Intensive care specialists stopped the massive bleeding on the way to the hospital, after which neurosurgeons performed a complex eight-hour operation involving decompressive craniotomy and dura mater repair. After a month in the intensive care unit, emerging from a coma, and undergoing the additional installation of a cerebrospinal fluid shunt, the boy is now conscious, responding to his family, and undergoing active rehabilitation prior to the subsequent placement of a metal plate.

Source: St. Nicholas Children’s Hospital, First Medical Association of Lviv.

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