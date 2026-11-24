Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar, during a press conference in Berehove on November 24 as part of his visit to Transcarpathia, stated that he expects the Hungarian turul to be reinstalled at Mukachevo Castle in place of the trident, which was installed in 2022.

He called this step an important gesture that does not require significant expense and expressed hope that the symbol would take its former place.

The decision to replace the turul sculpture at Palanok Castle with the trident was adopted by the Mukachevo City Council in October 2022, prompting Hungary’s then-Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó to summon Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires.

Source: “European Truth.”

The Turul Monument (a mythical bird and one of Hungary’s symbols; the Turul guided Hungarian tribes from the Urals through the Carpathians to the Danube) was erected on a 33-meter pedestal at Mukachevo Castle on October 23, 1896. The bird stood atop the bastion with a wingspan of five meters, holding a sword in its beak. Following World War I, Transcarpathia became part of Czechoslovakia, which took a hard line against symbols of former oppressors that might draw attention to the region’s Hungarian past. It was believed that wherever the turul was found, that land belonged to Hungary.

The eagle was restored to the bastion in independent Ukraine on March 12, 2008. The statue was approximately 2 meters tall, with a wingspan of 4 meters and a weight of 850 kilograms.

On November 24 in Uzhhorod, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar. The president described the talks as substantive and announced specific agreements.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first statement following his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Uzhhorod.

On Tuesday, November 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Transcarpathia. The leaders began the visit by honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders, laying flowers at the memorial on the Hill of Glory in Uzhhorod, after which bilateral talks will take place.

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