Magnetic Storms on October 16: Scientists Warn of the Danger of Powerful Storms

On Friday, October 16, the geomagnetic situation remains calm, and magnetic storms have subsided. According to forecasts by experts at the British Geological Survey, stable conditions will continue, and the influence of high-speed solar streams will gradually weaken on October 16 and 17.

At the same time, scientists are drawing attention to solar activity, which under certain circumstances could cause powerful geomagnetic disturbances.

According to the British Geological Survey, geomagnetic conditions are expected to remain mostly calm in the coming days. However, brief periods of increased activity cannot be ruled out.

On October 14, a large filament and coronal mass ejection were observed on the Sun. Such phenomena are typically accompanied by intensified magnetic storms on Earth.

“However, based on current estimates, the eruption is not directed toward Earth. Predominantly calm geomagnetic conditions are forecast, though brief periods of geomagnetic activity are possible,” space weather experts concluded.

Thus, no significant geomagnetic disturbances are expected on October 16 and 17, although short-term fluctuations remain possible.

Despite the relatively calm forecast, scientists warn that the most powerful solar storms may pose a greater threat than previously thought.

An analysis of over a million NASA measurements has shown that electric currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere intensify along with the solar wind. These processes can affect Earth’s magnetosphere and create additional risks for technological infrastructure.

In particular, extreme geomagnetic storms can disrupt the operation of:

satellites and GPS satellite navigation systems ;

communication systems;

power grids;

other technological systems sensitive to geomagnetic disturbances.

According to researchers’ estimates, events of extreme intensity may occur approximately once every thousand years. That is why scientists are calling for a review of existing risk assessments and better preparation for the possible consequences of strong solar storms.

From October 12 to 18, 2026, the Earth will experience moderate geomagnetic activity with peak fluctuations in the middle of the week. According to experts, no powerful geomagnetic storms are forecast during this period; however, weather-sensitive individuals may feel a slight effect from the geomagnetic field on days of increased activity.

October 2026 will be marked by relatively moderate geomagnetic activity, although the Sun continues to be in the phase of heightened activity of the 25th solar cycle. For most of the month, the geomagnetic situation will remain calm; however, astrophysicists predict several brief periods of heightened activity caused by coronal holes and solar flares. No extremely powerful geomagnetic storms are expected in October; however, people who are sensitive to weather changes should be aware of certain days of increased activity.

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