Magnetic Storms on October 24–25: Geomagnetic Activity Forecast

This weekend, October 24 and 25, 2026, geomagnetic conditions are expected to be mostly calm, although magnetic fluctuations may intensify on Sunday.

Geomagnetic activity is assessed using the K-index, which ranges from 0 to 9. The higher the index, the stronger the geomagnetic disturbances and the greater the potential impact on technical systems.

On Saturday, October 24, low solar activity is expected. No strong magnetic storms are forecast, so the geomagnetic situation should remain mostly calm throughout the day.

According to preliminary data, no significant increase in geomagnetic disturbances is expected on this day.

On Sunday, October 25, solar activity may increase slightly. The K-index is forecast to rise to 4, which corresponds to a moderate level of geomagnetic activity, indicated by the color yellow.

Such fluctuations are not considered a strong magnetic storm, but they indicate a certain increase in geomagnetic disturbances compared to a calmer period.

The geomagnetic activity forecast remains preliminary and may be updated based on new observations of the Sun. Researchers review the data every three hours.

Forecasts for the next 24 hours are usually the most accurate, while estimates for the following days may change.

Therefore, to get a clearer picture of the geomagnetic situation on October 24–25, it is advisable to follow updates from the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center.

The forecast for solar and geomagnetic activity was published by the Space Weather Prediction Center of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

On October 23–24, attention will focus on the level of geomagnetic activity, which determines the intensity of magnetic storms. Some people experience headaches, fatigue, and stress during such events.

See also:

Gardener’s Calendar for October 2026: Key Tasks in the Garden and Preparing for Winter

Lunar Calendar for October 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days

The Angler’s Calendar for October 2026: Where, How, and What to Fish for in the Fall

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for October 2026: Highlights of the Fall Harvest

Winemaker’s Calendar for October 2026: What to Do and When, and Which Fruits to Use for Wine

Church Calendar for October 2026: A Complete List of Holidays and Fasting Days

Read us on