Since early November, Russian troops have attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure more than 310 times. As of November 12, nearly 700,000 families remained without electricity.

According to Zelenskyy, Russian strikes have caused a critical situation with electricity supply in several regions at once. In particular, power outages have been reported in the Vinnytsia, Rivne, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions. Problems have also arisen in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The president emphasized that Ukrainian energy workers and other services are working to restore power. At the same time, Ukraine needs additional assistance from its partners to repair the damaged infrastructure more quickly and strengthen the protection of the power grid. Zelenskyy released this information following talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. During the meeting, they discussed the consequences of the Russian attacks, the situation on the front lines, and further diplomatic steps.

How Many Times Did Russia Attack the Energy Sector This Week?

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy released separate statistics on Russian strikes. According to the ministry, between November 2 and 8 alone, Russian forces carried out 128 targeted attacks on the energy and oil and gas sectors. During that week, 219 incidents were also recorded that resulted in damage to or destruction of energy and oil and gas infrastructure facilities. This was reported by First Deputy Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov.

Not only power plants were targeted, but also the grids that transmit electricity to consumers. In particular, electricity transmission and distribution facilities were damaged. Among them is the infrastructure that supplies electricity from nuclear power plants to Kyiv and the central regions of the country. The temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant also felt the effects of the attacks. Due to the loss of external power, the plant was forced to switch to diesel generators. These are necessary to maintain the operation of systems critical to nuclear safety.

Power supply issues were reported in various parts of the country. Specifically, on the morning of November 12, some consumers in nine regions were without power. Utility workers continued repair work wherever the security situation permitted.

Zelenskyy and Macron Discussed Further Negotiations

The meeting focused on more than just the energy situation. The presidents also discussed the results of the multilateral meeting in Dublin and coordinated their positions ahead of the next meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing,” scheduled to take place in Berlin.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine wants to see its European partners as direct participants in the negotiation process. According to him, Europe should not merely receive information about diplomatic contacts but should also influence discussions on future agreements. “It is important to us that Europe be not just informed but as fully involved as possible in the negotiations,” the president emphasized.

The head of state also expressed hope that, following the meetings in Dublin, Ukraine will receive new aid packages. This refers to continued support amid Russian attacks and the challenging situation in the energy sector. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Emergency power outages were implemented in the Fastiv, Bila Tserkva, and Obukhiv districts of the Kyiv region following an enemy attack on energy facilities on the evening of November 12.

On Friday, November 13, scheduled power outages will be in effect around the clock in some regions of Ukraine. For residential consumers, restrictions will range from 1.5 to 3 rotation cycles, while separate power restriction schedules will apply to industrial consumers. The cause remains the aftermath of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

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