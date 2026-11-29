On November 29, it was announced that small businesses in Ukraine will be able to receive up to 30,000 hryvnias from the government to purchase equipment needed to continue operations during power outages. Sole proprietors and limited liability companies that meet the program’s eligibility requirements will be able to apply for this assistance. Applications can be submitted online through the “Diya” portal.

The funds are intended to help small businesses continue operating even during prolonged power outages. The grant can be used to purchase backup power equipment. Specifically, this includes generators, batteries, inverters, charging stations, and voltage stabilizers. The funds may also be used to cover the costs of installing, connecting, and configuring the equipment.

The amount of the grant depends on the number of employees. According to the “Diya” portal, the following amounts are available:

1 to 4 employees — 15,000 hryvnias;

5 to 7 employees — 20,000 hryvnias;

8 to 10 employees — 30,000 hryvnias.

Who is eligible to receive the funds

Individual entrepreneurs and limited liability companies may apply. However, to participate in the program, a business must meet several requirements. Specifically, the entrepreneur or company must have been registered no later than April 1, 2026, and have between one and ten officially employed workers. They must also have no tax debt or arrears in the payment of the unified social contribution. These conditions will be verified as of November 1, 2026.

Furthermore, the business must not be subject to any sanctions. It must also not operate on the territory of Russia or Belarus. The company’s primary line of business must meet the program’s requirements.

How to Apply for Assistance Through “Diya”

You can submit an application online via the “Diya” portal. To do this, locate the service “Energy Resilience Assistance for Sole Proprietors and LLCs” and log in using the sole proprietor’s electronic signature or the company’s qualified electronic signature. After logging in, you must verify your business information, specify how you plan to spend the funds, and confirm the intended use of the assistance. You must also provide the IBAN number of a special bank account opened specifically for this payment.

Finally, review the application and sign it with an electronic signature. Once the application is processed, the funds should be transferred to the specified account. Verification of the company’s compliance with the program’s conditions occurs automatically based on state registries and tax data. Therefore, there is no need to separately collect documents to confirm the number of employees or the absence of debts. “Even with limited financial resources, the government is looking for ways to support businesses. The country’s economy depends on the stable operation of businesses, and consequently, so do the budget revenues used to fund defense,” emphasized Serhiy Koretskyi.

The government expects that this assistance will allow small businesses to prepare for potential power outages and avoid having to suspend operations due to electricity problems. Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyy announced the launch of the payments.

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