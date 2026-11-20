The mother of a fifth-grader complained on social media about the large amount of homework. According to her, because of the heavy workload, her child has almost no time left for rest or extracurricular activities. The post sparked a heated debate: some parents supported the author, while others didn’t see anything unusual about the amount of homework.

The discussion unfolded on Threads following a post by a user going by the handle khrystyna_drabych. She reached out to teachers and other parents, asking them to assess the amount of homework her fifth-grader receives. She believes that students are being overburdened. In her opinion, after school, children are forced to spend too much time on homework, which leaves them with insufficient time for their own hobbies, rest, and extracurricular activities.

Dozens of comments quickly poured in under the post. Many parents recognized their own experiences in this situation and shared that their children also spend a significant portion of their free time on homework. One user advised reaching out to the homeroom teacher so that he or she could discuss the workload with other teachers. She compared the situation to her son’s schoolwork; he is in sixth grade. “My son is in sixth grade. They’re given a maximum of four assignments on a single page, or something to write and memorize. It’s never been like that with you guys!” the woman wrote.

Commenters also drew attention to the English assignments. One user, who identified herself as an English specialist, believes that learning 30 new words at once is too difficult for a child. According to her, it’s better to give students 5–7 new words at a time and teach them in context—for example, through sentences or short dialogues. She cautioned parents against having children mechanically memorize long lists of words. “Don’t force your child to cram this. Because the only result you’ll achieve is that your child will hate English for the rest of their life,” the commenter noted.

Teachers also shared their opinions. One teacher agreed that there were too many assignments in the post. She explained that she usually asks students to read one paragraph and assigns writing exercises mainly in math and Ukrainian—and no more than one at a time. The teacher also advised parents not to try to complete absolutely all the assignments if there are too many. According to her, her class used to be assigned up to eight math exercises, but she explicitly allowed students not to do them all.

Other parents reported that the problem of excessive homework arises even in the lower grades. One user wrote that her son is only in third grade, but sometimes the family can’t keep up with all the assigned work. She said what annoys her the most is that, as she claims, children sometimes watch cartoons during class, yet at home they’re assigned to study a new topic and take tests. Another mom pointed out the projects that need to be completed in a short amount of time. She noted that such assignments are especially difficult to balance with extracurricular activities and other classes when there’s almost no time left to complete them.

Not everyone considers the workload excessive

However, not everyone supported the author. Some users are convinced that homework in fifth grade is a normal part of learning, and the amount of homework doesn’t necessarily mean the child is overburdened. One mother shared that her child is also in fifth grade, participates in extracurricular clubs, and receives additional handouts, but manages to handle everything without any problems.

Another user pointed out that students are expected to review the material they learned in class on their own at home. She also drew attention to the difficult conditions under which Ukrainian schools are currently operating: air raid alerts, shelling, staying in shelters, and remote learning. “Modern schools are operating under unusual conditions: shelling, shelters, and remote classes. That’s why we cover 1/3 of the material at school (mostly theoretical material and some examples) and 2/3 at home,” she wrote.

Another commenter noted that not all the assignments on the list seem difficult. In his opinion, reviewing material from Ukrainian language and natural science, a few math exercises, one paragraph from history, and reading literature are perfectly normal tasks for a schoolchild. He also emphasized that regular review helps children retain knowledge better, rather than simply forgetting it after class.

What Teachers Are Saying

Teachers also joined the discussion. Some of them believe that by fifth grade, children should already be gradually learning to complete their homework independently, without constant help from their parents. “By fifth grade, they should already be able to do their homework on their own, without their moms. They’ve had the previous four years to develop this skill. Parents should be prohibited from interfering in the learning process,” wrote one user.

Another teacher explained that at her school, teachers are asked to assign no more than one exercise. She believes this is sufficient to reinforce the material. At the same time, she noted, the situation is more complicated when it comes to literature. Some children find it difficult to read long texts and analyze what they’ve read, so reading at home remains an important part of their education.

Parents abroad have also joined the discussion

Parents whose children are currently attending schools abroad have also shared their experiences. Some of them believe that the Ukrainian homework system has its advantages. In their view, when a child regularly receives homework assignments, it is easier for parents to understand exactly what the child is studying and to monitor their mastery of the material. Therefore, they view clear homework assignments not as a drawback, but as an opportunity to better monitor the learning process.

As a result of the discussion, opinions were divided. Some believe that students should have more time for rest and their own activities, while others emphasize the importance of independent work and reviewing the material. The participants in the discussion were unable to reach a consensus on how much homework is enough for a fifth-grader.

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