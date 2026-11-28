Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko called for active consultations with European partners during preparations for the second reading of Bill No. 14327-d on Ukraine’s accession to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA). According to him, the final version of the document must comply with European requirements, particularly regarding law enforcement agencies’ access to the future registry of bank accounts and safe deposit boxes.

“Because if we pass a law that won’t be accepted, we will in fact discredit the process itself in many ways and fail to achieve the desired result. So I have a big request, first and foremost to my dear fellow members of parliament, to find the strength and opportunity to take a balanced approach to considering any amendments that may arise before the second reading,” the minister said.

According to Marchenko, there is now an opportunity to pass the bill in its entirety. He also noted that any delay could result in Ukraine having to join SEPA under even more stringent requirements.

“This is a complex bill in terms of its passage through parliament, but I hope that there is now every reason to expect that it can secure the necessary number of votes. From an economic perspective, of course, this opens many doors for us and will actually allow us to achieve a certain level of compliance,” Marchenko noted.

Andriy Pyshnyy, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, confirmed that the economic benefits of joining SEPA will be felt immediately upon accession.

“Experts estimate potential savings in the tens and hundreds of millions of euros. Moldova’s experience is telling: after joining SEPA, the base minimum cost of a single transfer in euros decreased from EUR20 to EUR1.26,” Pyshnyy said.

He emphasized that the final version of the draft law must retain the provisions on which the success of Ukraine’s application to join the European payment system depends.

According to the NBU governor, Ukrainian banks are already preparing for technical integration into the SEPA infrastructure. They are also actively negotiating with correspondent banks and other EU financial institutions.

During the ensuing discussion, representatives of the opposition factions in the Verkhovna Rada stated that they are not currently ready to support the provision granting direct access to the future registry of bank accounts and safe deposit boxes to all 10 law enforcement agencies, as well as the State Financial Monitoring Service and the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

Nina Yuzhanina of the “European Solidarity” faction stated that support for Bill No. 14327-d depends on prior reform of the State Financial Monitoring Service. For his part, Serhiy Vlasenko of the “Batkivshchyna” faction called for stricter penalties for breaches of bank secrecy. In particular, he proposed mandating the dismissal of any investigator responsible for the disclosure of such information.

Olga Vasilevska-Smaglyuk, deputy chair of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax, and customs policy from the “Servant of the People” faction, noted that the initial version of the bill provided for direct access to the registry by all 10 law enforcement agencies. This provision was included at the recommendation of European partners.

However, due to a lack of trust, the version adopted as the basis of the bill grants direct access to only three agencies—the Economic Security Bureau (ESB), ARMA, and the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC).

Vasylevska-Smaglyuk also explained that the registry, which will be administered by the Ministry of Finance, will contain only basic identification data on individuals. It will not include information on the movement of funds or the contents of bank safes. As before, a court order will be required to obtain such information.

According to the lawmaker, the European Commission’s position on the full implementation of EU directives—granting access to the registry to all 10 law enforcement agencies, the State Financial Monitoring Service, and ARMA—remains unchanged. At the same time, she suggested that the parties might be able to reach a compromise.

One possible option is to grant law enforcement agencies access to the registry through the prosecutor’s office, specifically the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). According to Vasilevska-Smaglyuk, this approach is used in some EU countries, including Germany, Poland, and Liechtenstein. Another option involves granting access through the tax service.

At the same time, a source at the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, expressed doubt that European partners would agree to such compromise mechanisms.

As a reminder, on November 10, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in principle the revised draft law No. 14327-d on Ukraine’s accession to SEPA. Parliament also supported the related bill No. 15503 on amending the Civil Code of Ukraine to bring its provisions into line with European Union legislation and the criteria of the European Payments Council required for accession to SEPA.

Marchenko made this statement during the expert roundtable “Follow the Money: When Will Ukrainians Get ‘Financial Visa-Free Travel’?” organized in Kyiv by the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine, The Kyiv Independent, and the civil society organization AML HUB.

The Verkhovna Rada is preparing to consider government bill No. 14327, which is intended to formally bring Ukraine closer to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA). At the same time, it provides for a significant expansion of financial oversight.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that is necessary for Ukraine’s accession to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA). The document is part of the European integration process, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Read us on