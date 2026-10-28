Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk spoke about a language rule enforced during training sessions by her mother, Talina Beiko, who works as a tennis coach. According to the athlete, the coach fines the children if they speak Russian.

“My mom has a rule: when you come to practice, you can only speak Ukrainian here,” Kostyuk said.

“My mom fines the kids for speaking Russian among themselves. I don’t know exactly what the fines are; I don’t remember exactly what they do. My mom has a rule: if you want to speak Russian at home, that’s your right, but when you come to practice, you speak only Ukrainian here. It’s hard. My mom always has educational talks with the kids and their parents, trying to explain just how important this is,” said Marta Kostyuk.

Marta Kostyuk is currently ranked tenth in the world.

This was reported with reference to Kostyuk’s interview with Marichka Padalko.

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