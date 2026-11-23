The mother of Marine Sambur has been charged with fraud in connection with payments totaling more than 4 million hryvnias
The mother of Marine Vladislav Sambur is suspected of fraud—she received benefits for her son while her parental rights had been terminated.
In 2005, a court terminated her parental rights. However, after Vladislav was taken prisoner by Russia in 2022, she applied to his military unit for benefits, concealing this fact.
By January 2025, when the soldier returned from captivity, she had received over 4 million hryvnias.
She was notified of charges under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—fraud on an especially large scale under martial law. Officials at the military unit were investigated, but no violations were found in their actions.
Source: Office of the Prosecutor General.
On August 3, State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) officials announced new charges against the former head of the financial and economic service of a military unit in Zaporizhzhia and ten of his subordinates. According to the investigation, accountants stationed in the rear illegally received additional payments of up to 100,000 hryvnias as combatants.
As a reminder, law enforcement officials in the Odesa region uncovered the organizer of an illegal scheme to smuggle conscripts abroad. According to police, 147 men were attempted to be smuggled out of the country under the guise of sailors.
The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police have uncovered nine new schemes to evade mobilization in various regions of the country. As part of special operations, 23 organizers of these schemes were detained; they had been helping conscripts, for a fee, to avoid conscription or to leave the country illegally.