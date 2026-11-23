The mother of Marine Vladislav Sambur is suspected of fraud—she received benefits for her son while her parental rights had been terminated.

In 2005, a court terminated her parental rights. However, after Vladislav was taken prisoner by Russia in 2022, she applied to his military unit for benefits, concealing this fact.

By January 2025, when the soldier returned from captivity, she had received over 4 million hryvnias.

She was notified of charges under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—fraud on an especially large scale under martial law. Officials at the military unit were investigated, but no violations were found in their actions.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General.