The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a contract soldier who, after leaving his military unit without authorization, posted a video on TikTok showing the location and combat operations of a unit of the Ukrainian Navy.

According to the SBU, the man posted more than ten videos filmed on his phone with geotags. This could have allowed Russian troops to pinpoint the coordinates of Ukrainian defensive positions and use them to launch attacks.

The SBU’s counterintelligence unit exposed the offender and took measures to secure the temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian troops.

The man was notified that he is suspected of unauthorized disclosure of information regarding the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The penalty under this article provides for up to eight years of imprisonment.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine.

Video: Russian agent detained for directing strikes on Kyiv and the Poltava region.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a woman in Kyiv who, between 2025 and 2026, disseminated calls on Telegram channels to kill Ukrainians and destroy places of worship belonging to religious communities. In total, law enforcement officials exposed five agitators in Mykolaiv, the Cherkasy region, and Zakarpattia. Among them is the wife of the rector of a church of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate).

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