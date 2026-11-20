In Ukraine, there is a proposal to set minimum salaries for medical professionals starting January 1, 2027, not only in hospitals but also in schools, sports facilities, and social welfare institutions.

Petition No. 10948 on the Cabinet of Ministers’ website has already gathered the required 25,000 signatures. It must now be reviewed by the government. However, the proposed amounts have not yet been approved.

The author of the petition proposes setting the following base salaries:

doctors — starting at 40,000 hryvnias;

nurses and paramedics—starting at 27,000 hryvnias;

junior medical staff—starting at 14,000 hryvnias.

They propose that allowances for work in combat zones, night shifts, and moonlighting be paid separately. The petitioners also demand that managers be held accountable if they reduce salaries or switch employees to part-time work in order to formally meet payroll requirements.

Currently, the guaranteed minimum payments of 20,000 hryvnias for doctors and 13,500 for nurses do not apply to medical personnel in educational, sports, and social welfare institutions.

At the same time, in the draft state budget for 2027, the government has set different minimum thresholds: 30,000 hryvnias for doctors and 20,000 for nurses.

Source: petition

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is considering raising the minimum wage for doctors to 30,000 hryvnias and for nurses and nursing assistants to 20,000 hryvnias. However, these amounts have not yet been approved, and the timing of the increase will depend on available funding and government decisions.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada rejected a proposal to cap civil servants’ salaries.

Against this backdrop, MP Zheleznyak proposed raising the salaries of members of parliament instead of those of military personnel.

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