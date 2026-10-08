Meghan Markle was spotted in London at a private dinner with a Nobel laureate

Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, was spotted at a private dinner at Claridge’s Hotel in London alongside Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate. A video of their meeting was posted online by guests at the hotel who were sitting nearby and secretly filmed the conversation between the Duchess of Sussex and the Pakistani human rights activist.

The published footage shows that the meeting was informal and relaxed. This is not Meghan’s first appearance in the UK since her return; she and her husband were previously seen in Oxfordshire and the Cotswolds. Meghan Markle and Malala Yousafzai first spoke publicly in 2020 during a virtual panel for International Day of the Girl, dedicated to the issue of women’s access to education.

The original video of Meghanhttps://t.co/UDO7ccy8VP — ℕ | | Zoënne (@NotSry2LoveDE) October 8, 2026

This was reported by “Channel 24.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance together after returning to the United Kingdom. The couple went to lunch at the cozy pub The Falkland Arms in the Cotswolds.

Prince Harry spoke about their return to Britain and how their children are adjusting.

As a reminder, American actress Meghan Markle, wife of Britain’s Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex, celebrated her 45th birthday on August 4 and shared celebratory photos on social media.

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