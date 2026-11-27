On Friday, November 27, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a tense phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The reason was Ukraine’s strikes on Russian ships off the coast of Libya, about which Kyiv had not informed its European partners in advance. Meloni’s office stated that such actions threaten regional security and could spread the war to the Mediterranean.

Following the phone call, Meloni’s office released a statement offering a rather harsh assessment of the Ukrainian operation. It stated that the strike on Russian ships, carried out without prior coordination with allies, had caused serious concern in Rome. “The operation violated Libya’s sovereignty and poses a risk of spreading the conflict to the Mediterranean,” Meloni’s office stated.

They also confirmed that Zelenskyy acknowledged that the operation was carried out without prior coordination with partners. According to the Italian side, the Ukrainian president understood Rome’s concerns and promised to establish a full exchange of information, as well as to ensure direct and constant communication.

At the same time, Meloni made it clear that Italy is not prepared to tolerate actions that could pose a threat to the country or the neighboring region. “Rome cannot accept actions that jeopardize the security of Italy or the region,” her office said in a statement.

Why Meloni’s reaction was particularly sharp

Bloomberg notes that the Italian version of the conversation differs from Zelenskyy’s previous public statements. In an interview with the BBC, the president said that Ukrainian forces do not carry out such attacks without consulting their partners. At the same time, he did not specify which countries he was referring to. After the conversation with Meloni, it became clear that at least Italy had not been warned about the operation in advance. According to Bloomberg, the Italian government’s statement also indicates that Zelenskyy acknowledged his partners’ concerns and agreed to change his approach to information sharing.

According to a source for the publication who wished to remain anonymous, the incident has noticeably strained relations between Kyiv and Rome. Meloni had previously been considered one of Ukraine’s most steadfast allies among European leaders. However, her reaction to the strikes near Libya showed that the issue of Mediterranean security is a highly sensitive one for the Italian government.

Why Italy Is Concerned About the Strikes Near Libya

Bloomberg also links Meloni’s sharp reaction to Italy’s domestic politics. Elections are scheduled to take place in the country next year, and some representatives of both the ruling coalition and the opposition hold positions that the publication describes as more favorable toward Russia. Furthermore, Libya is located close to Italy. Therefore, any escalation of hostilities in this region could cause serious concern in Rome. Meloni risks facing political repercussions if the war spreads closer to Italy’s borders.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian operation near Libya took place on November 22. According to reports on the operation, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a Russian warship and a cargo ship involved in transporting military cargo. Following this, the Italian side publicly expressed concern about the possible spread of the conflict to the Mediterranean. Bloomberg reported this, citing a statement from the Italian prime minister’s office and a source familiar with the conversation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that the Ukrainian operation against Russian vessels off the coast of Libya took place without prior coordination with European partners. At the same time, Ukraine is ready to establish a regular exchange of information with Italy.

As a reminder, on November 22, the Russian corvette Mercury sank after being struck by drones in the Libyan port of Benghazi.

Also in Libya on November 22, a maritime drone struck the sanctioned supply vessel ASCALON, which was en route from Kaliningrad to the port of Benghazi, presumably carrying military equipment and technology for the Russian Federation’s “African Corps.”

The Ukrainian maritime drones that attacked the Russian corvette “Mercury” in Libya may have been launched from Albanian territory or from the Libyan naval bases in Misrata and Zawia, which are under the control of the Government of National Unity in Tripoli, the French newspaper Le Monde reported.

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