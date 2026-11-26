The ex-husband of singer Kamalia, businessman Mohammad Zahur, responded to her widely publicized interview. In it, the singer admitted that she was never officially married to him and had felt unloved for many years.

Zahur, 71, stated that he does not deny his ex-wife’s right to express her own opinion, but acknowledged that her words offended him.

“It was hurtful, of course. What can you say when a person has tried so hard for so many years… Yes, I’m not very talkative, and perhaps I don’t often use kind words. We Easterners don’t usually say such things; we show that we love. And if it were possible to just talk without doing anything, I would have preferred the opposite,” Zahur explained.

He also commented on the scandalous story of physical abuse that Kamaliya suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Mykhailo Stefanishyn. According to Zakhur, he didn’t know about it, and when he noticed signs of bruising on his ex-wife’s face, he thought it was makeup.

“Well, even if I had known, what could I have done—go beat someone up?” he asked.

After learning the truth, Zakhur did not try to confront Stefanishin.

“It’s better to go to the police; let the police handle it. Settling things the gangster way—that’s not our style. Maybe it’s theirs, but not ours. That’s why I should have gone straight to the police and said, ‘That’s it, nothing more—let the police handle it,’” the businessman assured.

Zakhur added that since Kamaliya is a public figure, she could have drawn public attention to the matter if law enforcement had failed to act.

Zakhur called his ex-wife’s claim that the marriage—which was not registered under Ukrainian law—was invalid “nonsense.”

“This is utter nonsense! The fact is, if you’re married, you’re married—it doesn’t matter under which law. If we lived in England, would we have had to get married according to English law afterward, and so on? This is nonsense that I don’t accept. If you’ve signed the papers, it doesn’t matter which tradition you followed. You have the paperwork. And if I didn’t get married according to Ukrainian law and I’m not married, then I’ve been unmarried my whole life. The most desirable bachelor,” he joked.

Zahur considers Kamalia’s fears that she’ll end up on the street after his death to be unfounded.

“Even if she weren’t mentioned in the will, she has daughters who will definitely be included. So her daughters won’t abandon their mother under any circumstances. Kamalia will get her share anyway, so she shouldn’t worry,” he said.

Zahur noted that he loves Kamaliya as the mother of his daughters. He suggested that she might still have thousands of suitors, whereas he no longer lets anyone get close to him and lives a quiet life.

"I’m done—I’ve retired from love. I’m of retirement age; I’m no longer drawn to love," the man shared.

He said this on the show Alone with Glamour.

Singer Kamaliya spoke about an ex-boyfriend who had been physically abusive toward her.

Video: After her divorce from Zakhur, Kamaliya claimed she had never been married.

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