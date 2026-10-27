In Kremenchuk, in the Poltava region, a dog was found in “Prydniprovskyi” Park, left tied to a bench. Next to the animal was a note stating that its owner had been taken to the TCC.

The owner asked that a loving family be found for the dog, one that could take care of him. The story quickly spread on social media after the young woman who found the dog posted photos of him on Threads. The note revealed that the owner had been drafted into the military.

Details of the story about the abandoned dog in Kremenchuk

The note states that the pit bull’s name is Leon. He was left tied up in the park because his owner was taken to the TCC, and the dog is very friendly and knows all the commands.

“I’m his owner; they took me to the military mobilization center. Kind people, please take him in. He’s very good, knows all the commands, and eats anything,” wrote the unidentified man.

As a result, the animal was taken in by employees of the municipal enterprise “SpetsService-Kremenchuk.” Currently, municipal workers are caring for Leon and looking for a new family for him. According to them, the dog has proven to be gentle and friendly.

“While Leon is staying with us, he’s open to making new friends and continues to give our employee, Ms. Marina, his warm kisses. We really hope that next time Leon visits the park, he’ll be with his new owner,” the municipal workers noted.

In Kyiv, a man abused a 10-month-old puppy: police have opened an investigation.

In Irpin, a tied-up dog was found near a supermarket, with a note and documents left beside it. The note stated that the animal belonged to a soldier who had died.

In Ternopil, a 17-year-old local resident set a fighting-breed dog on a police officer, resulting in the woman sustaining lacerations to her face. Law enforcement officials have opened a criminal investigation into the incident. The minor could face up to five years in prison.

In Kyiv, a 34-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison for cruelty to a dog and theft from a car.

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