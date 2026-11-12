Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov may face charges of treason, according to media reports.

The basis for the charges is said to be statements Filatov made on the third day of the war during a city council session, where he effectively called on council members to surrender the city to the enemy.

“Filatov called for refraining from both active efforts to organize resistance and public support for the patriotic sentiments of the city’s residents. And today, this man has full access to confidential information: regarding the movement and deployment of troops, locations where military equipment is being repaired, as well as other facilities in the city and region,” the article states.

The publication also cites the findings of European expert assessments, including those from the International Center of Expertise at the European Chamber of Arbitration in Brussels.

“Filatov’s statements encourage refraining from actively countering the Russian Federation’s armed aggression. Furthermore, he categorically expresses the view that Ukraine’s political system could be altered through federalization or territorial changes—by occupying part of its territory,” the conclusion states.

Journalists from the publication called on the competent authorities in Ukraine to provide a legal assessment of Filatov’s remarks at the session.

This is discussed in an analytical piece by the authoritative British publication London Insider.

As a reminder, Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov purchased a house and land in the Carpathians.



Filatov criticized officials for attempting to shift responsibility for the attack on the train station in Dnipro.

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