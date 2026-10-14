Ruslan Martsinkiv, the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, has proposed introducing special incentives for women who take jobs as public transportation drivers.

Possible incentives include free services at hair salons and beauty salons.

The initiative was discussed due to a shortage of drivers at the municipal enterprise “Elektroavtotrans.” The staffing shortage is caused, in part, by the mobilization of employees, which has already led the city to reduce the number of vehicles on its routes.

Currently, the company employs 223 drivers, compared to 254 in 2024. Among them are 46 women. In the first nine months of 2026, 18 of the company’s drivers were mobilized into the military, compared to six during the same period in 2024.

Due to the staff shortage, the city has temporarily suspended trolleybus route No. 8 and extended route No. 2 to Pivnichny Boulevard.

Martsynkiv proposed developing an incentive program and submitting it to the city council for consideration.

Source: Ruslan Martsinkiv, mayor’s operational meeting

In Ivano-Frankivsk, private transit operators are proposing to raise the fare on minibuses from 20 to 25 hryvnias. City officials are considering linking the fare increase to the installation of validators for cashless payments.

Read us on