The surgery was performed by a team from the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at City Hospital No. 4. The medical team chose to transplant a toe to the hand to restore the function of the thumb. The thumb plays a crucial role in grasping objects, holding things, and performing many everyday movements. The surgeons transplanted the second toe from the foot to replace the lost thumb. This is a complex procedure, as it is essential not only to transfer the tissue to another part of the body but also to restore its blood supply, sensation, and mobility.

During the operation, the doctors worked with the tiniest blood vessels, nerves, and tendons. First, they connected the arteries and veins so that blood could flow to the transplanted toe and it could take root. The surgeons also sutured the nerves—which are essential for restoring sensation—and the tendons, which are necessary for future movement. In fact, the medical team had to restore several important functions at once. If the transplanted finger takes root and the nerves and tendons gradually resume their function, the man will be able to use his hand more effectively and perform movements that were previously impossible for him.

The surgery was performed by a team from the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at City Hospital No. 4. The team included Yuriy Shamray, Mykhailo Leonenko, Daria Smolyar, and Heorhiy Topor. The Mykolaiv City Council’s Health Department reported on the procedure. The soldier now faces a lengthy rehabilitation period. Recovery from such a surgery takes time: it is important for doctors to ensure that the transplanted finger has taken root and that the patient is gradually regaining sensation and mobility in his hand.

Such reconstructive surgeries help not only restore the limb’s appearance but also return important functional abilities necessary for daily life. For soldiers who have suffered severe injuries during combat, this is a chance to once again perform familiar tasks—holding objects, using everyday items, and taking care of themselves without assistance.

Doctors in Mykolaiv emphasize that modern surgical techniques make it possible to treat even very complex injuries. At the same time, the final outcome of the surgery will depend on how the soldier’s recovery progresses. This was reported by the Mykolaiv City Council’s Department of Health.

Thanks to the decision of the family of a 17-year-old boy who died in a car accident, five people were saved. His relatives consented to posthumous organ donation, which allowed doctors to perform five organ transplants. Among those who received a chance at a new life are two children.