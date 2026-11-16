The businesses of Mykola Zlochevsky, the former Minister of Ecology under Yanukovych, despite the harsh conditions of a full-scale war, are not only managing to stay afloat, and are successfully leading the Ukrainian natural gas export market, dictating terms to state-owned companies in the race for new fields.

Today, Zlochevsky’s empire has been officially transferred to his daughters, Anna and Karina; it produces about 1 billion cubic meters of gas per year, and its total revenue in recent years has exceeded 55 billion hryvnias. Everything operates on the basis of special permits that the former minister’s companies received without any auctions during the years when he himself headed the relevant ministry (the Rakitnyanske field in Kharkiv Oblast, and the Niklovytske and Semygynivske fields in Lviv Oblast). The events of fall 2026 have not changed the rules of the game, which continue to work flawlessly in favor of the former official’s family.

The October Jackpot: How Government Decrees Paved the Way for Super Profits

In October 2026, 29 gas production companies sold 54.5 million cubic meters of gas through the Ukrainian Energy Exchange for a total of 45.59 million euros (according to data from the UEE and ExPro). The absolute leader in export trading was the company “ESKO-Pivnich” from Mykola Zlochevsky’s group: it sold 16.1 million cubic meters of gas for 13.83 million euros. Together with Rinat Akhmetov’s DTEK (12.75 million cubic meters worth 9.36 million euros), the Zlochevskys’ group accounted for nearly 53% of all exchange sales for export.

The main purpose of the trading is the price differential and the admission mechanism. The average export price was 78.63 euros/MWh, which is 2.1 times higher than domestic Ukrainian prices (37.47 euros/MWh). The opportunity to sell gas at European prices arose after the Cabinet of Ministers, through Resolutions No. 1251 and No. 1252 dated October 7, 2026, formally maintained the overall zero quota on gas exports while allowing producers on the Ministry of Energy’s list to sell abroad up to 15% of the volumes fed into the gas transmission system during the previous month.

According to ExPro, October’s export deals brought producers 23.9 million euros in additional price advantage compared to sales on the domestic market. The lion’s share of this profit—as much as 15.4 million euros—went to three groups, and the Zlochevsky family earned the most (€7.4 million in net price advantage in just one month), ahead of Akhmetov’s entities (€4.3 million) and Kozitsky’s (€3.7 million). Moreover, Resolution No. 1251 provided exporters with “ironclad” protection: even if the Crisis Committee under the Ministry of Energy decides to halt exports in the event of a shortage in Ukraine, this restriction will not apply to gas already sold through the exchange.

The Battle for the Stynavskoye Field: How the Restrictions in the Special Permit Disappeared

Alongside record exports, Zlochevsky’s companies are blocking the expansion of state-run production. In 2026, a major standoff erupted at the Stynavske oil and gas field in Lviv Oblast. After the previous operator’s (Borislav Oil Company) license was revoked due to sanctions, the state-owned company “Ukrnafta” attempted twice to put the promising plot up for public auction.

However, the State Service of Geology and Subsoil left the bids unconsidered. The official reason is that the boundaries of the Stynavske field allegedly overlap with the territory of the neighboring Semygynivske field, for which “Pari Naftogaz” LLC holds a special permit. The ultimate beneficiaries of this company, through the Cypriot entity Semigin Holdings Limited, are none other than Anna and Karina Zlochevsky.

As economic expert Boris Kushniruk notes, data from “Geoinform” and the State Commission on Mineral Reserves indicate that the deposits in these areas lie at different depths, so there is no technical conflict between them. The problem arose in 2022: during the renewal of Pari Naftogaz’s special permit, restrictions on extraction depth mysteriously disappeared from the documents. After that, the boundaries of the Zlochevskys’ company’s plot began to overlap with land that the state planned to put up for auction.

The consequences of this “technical glitch” are quite concrete: more than a third of the Stynavskyi field’s area may be excluded from the auction. According to estimates by experts and the parliamentary temporary investigative commission, this will cause the starting price of the lot to plummet by 35–40%, and the state budget will lose over 1 billion hryvnias in revenue. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has already taken an interest in the situation, demanding internal audits at the relevant agencies, while reports on this conflict have begun to mysteriously disappear from certain media outlets.

Background: Why Zlochevsky Always Gets Off Scot-Free

The former minister’s current confidence in the gas business is a natural result of a decade of criminal cases, international scandals, and high-profile deals, from which Zlochevsky has invariably emerged without any losses to his assets.

British millions and assistance from the Prosecutor General’s Office (2014–2016). Immediately after the Revolution of Dignity, British law enforcement authorities froze approximately $23.5 million in the accounts of Zlochevsky’s companies (Brociti Investments and Burisma Holdings) at the London-based bank BNP Paribas, on suspicion of money laundering. London demanded that the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office establish a joint investigative team; however, the Prosecutor General’s Office, under the leadership of Oleg Makhnitsky and Vitaly Yarema, issued statements confirming that the former minister did not have the status of a suspect. This allowed the freeze on the funds to be lifted (later, in declassified correspondence from U.S. diplomat George Kent, there was mention of a possible bribe in May 2014 to close this case). At the end of 2016, the cases of illicit enrichment in Ukraine were closed, and Burisma was fined 180 million hryvnias in taxes.

U.S. Politics (2014–2019). The appointment of Hunter Biden, son of then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, and former Polish President Aleksander Kwaśniewski to Burisma’s board of directors turned Zlochevsky’s company into a focal point of the U.S. election campaign. Donald Trump demanded an investigation into Burisma’s activities in Ukraine, and Republicans still periodically bring this issue back onto the agenda. Zlochevsky, meanwhile, maintained his ties with the Ukrainian establishment: he was spotted at meetings in Europe and Monaco surrounded by influential politicians, including former MP Ihor Kononenko.

The Record-Breaking Bribe at NABU and the “Drone Army” (2020–2023). In June 2020, the former minister’s confidants attempted to hand over $6 million in cash to the leadership of NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO)—the largest documented bribe in the history of Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies—in exchange for closing the case involving the embezzlement of NBU refinancing funds. However, in August 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court approved a plea agreement: Zlochevsky avoided actual imprisonment by paying a fine of 68,000 hryvnias and transferring approximately 660 million hryvnias to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (for the “Army of Drones” project).

The Cyprus Connection. Cyprus remains the cornerstone of the family empire, as Ukrainian mineral resources are controlled through companies based there. At a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigation Commission chaired by Oleksiy Goncharenko, former Ukrainian Ambassador to Cyprus Serhiy Nizhynskyi (who served from 2025 to 2026) spoke about a network of local financial intermediaries who served Yanukovych’s inner circle, and also linked Zlochevsky to the high-profile arrest by Cypriot police of Konstantin Ivashchenko, first secretary of the Ukrainian embassy, at a restaurant in Larnaca while he was receiving 10,000 euros in cash.

Not just gas, but also skyscrapers in the capital

With a steady stream of windfall profits from gas production and exports, entities controlled by the Zlochevsky family continue to snap up strategic real estate in the capital at rock-bottom prices. In April 2026, an auction was held on the state-run SETAM platform to sell the unfinished Kyiv business center Sky Towers (two high-rises with 47 and 34 floors, respectively, totaling over 50,000 square meters), which for years had been held as collateral by the state-owned “Ukreximbank” for an unpaid loan of 3 billion hryvnias.

The auction proceeded without a single bid increase: the property went under the hammer for the starting price of 560.47 million UAH (about $15 million). The winner was Tech Invest Postach Plus LLC, formally registered to Roman Chumak, though journalistic investigations have documented his direct ties to the companies “Skyfall Finance” and “Storens,” whose ultimate beneficiaries are once again Anna and Karina Zlochevsky.

The story of Mykola Zlochevsky demonstrates a systemic vulnerability in state institutions: not a single high-profile scandal—from the London courts to the $6 million in cash offered to NABU investigators—has halted the operations of his gas business. Companies established on the basis of gas fields distributed without auction are now being given the green light for lucrative exports during the war, are blocking the state-owned “Ukrnafta” in the Lviv region, and are simultaneously expanding their asset portfolio with landmark properties in central Kyiv.

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