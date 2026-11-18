The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy has strongly opposed the plans of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to appoint Alexei Ferapontov, deputy head of Russia’s “Rostekhnadzor,” to the position of IAEA Deputy Director General — head of the Department of Nuclear Energy.

The ministry emphasized that such a personnel decision undermines the independence of the international organization. Alexei Ferapontov is personally involved in actions by Russian entities aimed at legitimizing the illegal seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and extending Russian regulatory control over it. In addition, personal sanctions have been imposed against him pursuant to a decree by the President of Ukraine dated February 12, 2023.

The Ministry of Energy emphasized that the aggressor state, which systematically disregards the principles of nuclear and radiation safety by attacking Ukrainian nuclear facilities, should not be granted additional leverage over international institutions. The ministry called on Rafael Grossi to decline this appointment.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has spoken out against the possible appointment of Russian national Alexei Ferapontov as Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The Ukrainian side considers such a personnel decision unacceptable due to the official’s involvement in actions by Russian state structures aimed at legitimizing the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

As a reminder, Alexei Likhachev, Director General of the Russian state corporation “Rosatom,” and Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, discussed the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Vienna, Austria. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will send missions to 19 electrical substations that are critical to the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

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