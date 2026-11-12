Minister Bezgin criticized Klitschko's statement, pointing out an arithmetic error

Vitaliy Bezgin, Minister for Communities, Territories, and Internally Displaced Persons, commented on remarks made by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko regarding the central government’s alleged removal of 300 mayors and the appointment of loyal officials to replace them. The official drew attention to the numerical inaccuracy in the mayor’s statement.

“I think Vitaliy Volodymyrovych misrepresented the information he received. He probably meant the number of military administrations in settlements, but even that number is less than 300,” Bezgin explained.

The minister noted that 1,470 territorial communities have been formed in Ukraine, excluding the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, of which about a thousand are rural and small-town communities. According to him, if the figure cited by Klitschko were accurate, it would mean that 80% of mayors had lost their positions; however, this situation does not correspond to reality, as such changes would have to affect all regions of the country. He also emphasized that the vast majority of military administrations in populated areas have been established in temporarily occupied territories or in regions of active or potential hostilities.

“I’d like to see anyone who would argue that this is wrong. In those rare cases where such administrations are established outside the zone of active hostilities, local councils with self-governing powers are operating in these communities,” added Vitaliy Bezgin.

The minister emphasized that during wartime, the supreme commander-in-chief has the authority to establish military administrations in any settlement, and these powers cannot be restricted. At the same time, he said, a mechanism known as “double verification” is in place to preserve local self-government: only the Verkhovna Rada, upon a corresponding proposal from the president, can transfer self-governing powers to a military administration.

“Therefore, even in isolated cases where military administrations were established in rear regions—due, for example, to the operation of nuclear power plants there—the president did not submit the relevant proposals, and the Verkhovna Rada did not adopt any decisions regarding these powers. The local council continues to exercise self-governing powers there, while the head of the military administration handles security issues. So, I thank Vitaliy Volodymyrovych for his comments, and I believe I have refuted them,” the minister concluded in an interview with “Glavkom.”

Earlier, Klitschko stated that there was a shortage of bus drivers in Kyiv and reminded the government of a debt of ₴8 billion.

As a reminder, the fare on a private bus route in the capital has reached 30 UAH for the first time. The new fare was introduced on bus route No. 503, which runs from the “Chervonyi Khutir” metro station to Metropolitan Sheptytsky Street.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the prime minister to develop a program for free travel on the capital’s urban public transit system and to ensure a sufficient supply of buses.

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