Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara arrived in Berlin on a working visit, where he took part in the 72nd annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. During his speech, he outlined the main priorities for supporting Ukraine.

The minister outlined the main challenges facing Ukraine and ways to counter them.

Yevhen Khmara noted that Ukraine relies on its air force and air defense systems to counter jet drones and cruise missiles, and is scaling up the use of more cost-effective solutions: interceptor drones, anti-aircraft artillery modules, and electronic warfare (EW) systems.

“We are taking an asymmetric approach against ballistic missiles. We are destroying enemy launchers. Over the past few months, the Defense Forces have struck 16 ‘Iskanders’ and S-400s,” said Yevhen Khmara.

At the same time, according to Yevhen Khmara, additional weapons are needed to defend against threats, repel attacks, and stop the enemy.

Yevhen Khmara emphasized the need to focus on three key areas of assistance:

air defense;

strengthening aviation capabilities;

unmanned systems.

The defense minister stressed that Ukraine is calling on its partners to transfer interceptor missiles for air defense from their existing stockpiles in exchange for future deliveries of new missiles under contracts already signed by the Ukrainian side.

“Second—strengthening aviation capabilities. We’re talking about an additional 40 fighter jets. In addition to these, we need a complete aviation ecosystem: pilots, weapons, and maintenance,” the Ukrainian Defense Minister emphasized.

Furthermore, support is crucial in the area of various types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)—FPV, middle strike, deep strike, interceptors against jet-powered “suicide drones,” and ground-based robotic systems (GRS).

Another priority for Ukraine in 2027 is the development of joint production facilities. Ukraine has already launched 11 such projects and plans to scale them up.

“Ukraine has combat experience and technology, while our partners have production lines and investment capacity. By combining these resources, we will be able to more quickly produce effective weapons in sufficient quantities to strengthen our armed forces,” said Yevhen Khmara.

The key principles are to produce drones that have proven their effectiveness in combat and to ensure competitive pricing. “A contribution to Ukraine’s security is an investment in Europe’s security,” concluded Yevhen Khmara.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

As a reminder, nearly 30 leaders will gather in Berlin for a summit in support of Ukraine—Tagesschau.

New peace talks involving U.S. representatives will take place in Berlin—Zelenskyy.