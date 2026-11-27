Andriy Butenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Education and Science, spoke in support of Bill No. 16221, which calls for the elimination of additional payments based on academic degrees for judges, members of parliament, and representatives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR), and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

“The revocation of academic degrees is an important element of academic integrity. When we talk about academic integrity, we must consider it in a broader sense than simply the phenomenon of plagiarism or some form of illegal borrowing. The initiative currently proposed by members of the Verkhovna Rada from the Committee on Education and Science makes sense, in my view,” he said during “Question Time with the Government” in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

He noted that, in the Ministry of Education’s view, the bonus for an academic degree and academic title should be awarded to those scientists who, in their daily work, contribute to Ukrainian and global science, assist in Ukraine’s defense, and advance the humanities.

“Many Ukrainians have experience in scientific work and have moved into administrative roles—for example, government officials, members of parliament, and many others—and they currently do not receive these allowances for academic degrees and titles. In our view, this is entirely fair. When we return to the scientific sphere, we begin to receive these allowances again. This is compensation not for status, but for work,” Butenko stated.

As previously reported, nineteen members of parliament are proposing that the Verkhovna Rada abolish academic degree allowances for judges, members of parliament, and law enforcement officials. In particular, Bill No. 16221 provides for the removal of provisions regarding additional pay for academic degrees for judges, members of parliament, and employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the State Bureau of Investigations (DBR), and the Economic Security Bureau (BEB).

It is noted that, according to preliminary estimates, the total planned expenditures in 2026 for academic degree allowances for judges, members of parliament, and NABU employees, the SBI, and the EBS are estimated at approximately 217 million hryvnias for about 2,100 recipients, according to a correspondent for the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers raised salaries for local council officials.

In Ukraine, there is a proposal to establish minimum base salaries for medical professionals starting January 1, 2027, not only in hospitals but also in schools, sports facilities, and social welfare institutions.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Health is considering raising the minimum salary for doctors to 30,000 hryvnias and for nurses and nursing assistants to 20,000 hryvnias. However, these amounts have not yet been approved, and the timing of the increases will depend on available funding and government decisions.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada rejected a proposal to cap civil servants’ salaries.

Read us on