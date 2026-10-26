The humanitarian crisis in Russian-occupied Oleshky—starvation, a lack of medicine and drinking water—could be halted in the coming days. Hope for a humanitarian mission and the evacuation of civilians emerged after the intervention of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

The Kremlin, which until now had ignored all calls to lift the blockade on Oleshky, agreed to a local ceasefire amid a thaw in relations with Washington. On the one hand, the Russian dictator wants to demonstrate to the U.S. his willingness to engage in dialogue. On the other hand, the Russians are preparing to use this humanitarian operation for provocations against the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They have demonstrated their readiness for such treacherous scenarios time and again throughout the war, beginning in 2014.

UA.News analyzes how the occupiers might exploit a humanitarian operation against Ukraine, what threats exist for evacuation convoys, and whether bloody scenarios can be prevented.

The

Tragedy in Oleshky and Attempts to Rescue People



Oleshky—a city on the left bank of the Dnipro River across from Kherson—fell under occupation from the very first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion. About 6,000 residents of the city and its surrounding area—including 200 children—were cut off from food and medicine supplies. Ukrainian authorities are now speaking of deliberate genocide by the occupying army. Starvation deaths have already been recorded in the city.

Food was last delivered here in May. According to accounts from volunteers and eyewitnesses who managed to escape the blockade, people have been eating whatever they could find all these months—even grass. Many are suffering from extreme physical exhaustion, and there have been confirmed cases of starvation deaths.

Ukrainian units have been constantly trying to deliver food packages to Oleshky via drones. One of the most recent operations took place on October 25. National Guard soldiers used drones to deliver 15 packages containing baby food, groceries, and toys—a total of 600 kilograms. The supplies were distributed to families with children still trapped in the besieged town.

We wrote in more detail about this tragedy in early October. Even then, the situation in Oleshky was raised at the international level—at the UN, the EU, and the Red Cross. But to no avail—no one came to the people’s rescue—the occupiers continued to bar humanitarian missions, refused to approve evacuation corridors for civilians, and did not allow observers to enter.

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new wave of protests in support of the people in Oleshky began in the second half of October. European Parliament Vice President Pina Picerno went on a hunger strike to draw international attention to the humanitarian catastrophe in the Kherson region.

Pope Leo XIV also attempted to secure “green corridors” from Oleshky. He called Russian dictator Putin and personally requested a ceasefire in the occupied city to allow civilians to escape.

On October 23, 2026, amid a thaw in relations with Moscow, the White House announced that Melania Trump had succeeded in negotiating a ceasefire in the Kherson region to facilitate the evacuation of the Oleshky community. This information was immediately confirmed by the Kremlin, which emphasized that the First Lady of the United States was personally coordinating the process.

Dmytro Lubinets also confirmed the U.S. First Lady’s involvement.

“A humanitarian mission to provide aid to the residents of Oleshky is planned in the near future, in cooperation with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova. This mission will be made possible thanks to the support and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump,” the ombudsman said.

Lubinec also announced that a ceasefire will begin on October 27 in the Kherson region, a fact also confirmed by the General Staff. It is planned that demining of routes and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the community will take place over the course of two days.

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Demining and Russian

Provocations

It is difficult to view the agreement on a local ceasefire starting October 27 to unblock the city as a gesture of goodwill on the part of the Russians. The Main Intelligence Directorate, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Office of the President have officially warned that the occupiers may use the humanitarian operation for their own provocations and have already begun acting according to several scenarios simultaneously.

One of the scenarios involves selective demining of roads. President Zelenskyy warned that Russia may clear roads along specific routes to artificially direct the flow of civilians toward Russia or occupied Crimea. This would create the impression of an alleged “voluntary desire of people to leave for Russia.”

“Without a doubt, Russia will do everything it can to clear the roads of mines so that these people head toward Russia and stay there. They certainly won’t just let people go. And some people will be evacuated to Ukraine in one way or another—to the part we control. The main thing is to free these people so they can survive. Ideally, they should be able to reach their destination and evacuate here, to us, to Ukraine, which will provide them with everything they need and support them,” the president assured.

The next scenario involves speculation and distortion of information in the Russian media regarding the causes of the humanitarian catastrophe in occupied Oleshky. The SBU and monitoring organizations have documented the Russians’ fabrication of fake interviews. Through pressure and blackmail, local residents are being forced to say on camera that “Ukraine is shelling the city” and that the humanitarian crisis was provoked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has exposed

yet another large-scale international disinformation campaign. This refers to the “Telemost” special operation, which was intended to conceal the war crimes of the occupying army and discredit the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the eyes of foreign partners. This information attack was designed to have far-reaching consequences—namely, to undermine Western support for Ukraine.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, a propaganda-driven online conference was scheduled for October 22. Moscow intended to involve representatives from 80 countries and international humanitarian missions in the broadcast.

Military Analyst: Russia May Remotely Mine Routes—Using the Imported “Zemledelie”

System

Military analyst Dmytro Snegirev does not rule out that the Russians will resort to the tactic of remotely mining the area to prevent the evacuation of the civilian population. He notes that there have already been multiple documented cases of residents of Oleshky being blown up while attempting to leave the blockaded city on their own.

“This is one of the most serious problems. And they will blame the Ukrainian side. Remote mining can be carried out using UAVs. In addition, according to operational intelligence, the ‘Zemledelie’ remote mining system has been redeployed to the Kherson direction. This is advance intelligence. The redeployment of this remote-mining system, in my view, is no coincidence,” Snegirev emphasizes.

The military analyst also draws attention to the possibility of a Russian provocation involving the use of attack drones.

“In such a case, they could open fire on Kherson from Oleshky under the cover of the civilian population or evacuation convoys. The Russian side could use this potential incident to accuse Ukraine. In other words, they will emphasize that it was supposedly Ukrainian UAVs that attacked convoys carrying humanitarian aid or the evacuation process itself,” Snegirev speculates.

According to him, the enemy may also deploy firing positions directly within Oleshky itself and open fire on Kherson using rocket artillery and UAV operators.

“The distance from Oleshky to Kherson is critically short and allows the occupiers to maintain air control over significant areas not only of Kherson but also of the de-occupied territories of the Kherson region. They could launch an attack on Kherson in the hope that the Ukrainian side will respond—that is, to neutralize the Russian side’s weapons systems. Consequently, stationing those same UAV operators in residential areas poses a threat first and foremost to the civilian population. They are well aware of this,” says Snegirev.

The analyst is convinced that such provocations can be prevented by involving international observers.

“This could be an OSCE mission, UN humanitarian missions, or foreign representatives. These should be humanitarian missions, representatives of the Red Cross, the Red Crescent, and so on. In other words, legitimate humanitarian organizations with international status. This is the only safeguard against such provocations. It is also essential to proactively inform the international community about potential provocations. As practice shows, we already have a track record of successfully thwarting more than a dozen such operations by the Russian side. It is precisely this publicity that prevents Russian special services from carrying out such bloody provocations. This raises a major question for all centers dedicated to countering disinformation. They must provide informational support and, accordingly, prevent the Russian side’s provocations from taking on an informational character. But this is not happening,” Snegirev believes.

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