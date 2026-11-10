The Ministry of Defense has begun procuring equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2027

On November 9, the DOT Defense Procurement Agency announced the first procurements of military supplies to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service in 2027. This marks the start of procurements necessary to supply the military with clothing and other equipment next year.

It is noted that by the end of this year, the Agency plans to announce procurements for more than 70% of the approved line items for next year and to conclude the majority of contracts.

First Tenders and a New Approach to Procurement

It is reported that the first 12 procurements have already been announced on the Prozorro electronic system. Among them are:

windproof and waterproof jackets,

polo shirts,

winter boots with high tops.

“We are refining our approach to procurement. We plan to split orders into smaller tenders wherever possible,” said Deputy Minister of Defense Mstislav Banik.

According to him, this will increase competition, attract a wider range of suppliers—including small manufacturers—and secure better prices on goods for the Ukrainian military.

In addition, the Agency also plans to announce procurements for summer field uniform pants, low-cut boots, personal protective equipment, and other field gear in the near future.

Conditions for Manufacturers

In total, the State Defense Procurement Agency has identified a need for over 100 line items. Deliveries under the contracts will begin in the first quarter of 2027 and continue throughout the year.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.



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