The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has received more than 650 requests to examine Russian weapons

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has received more than 650 applications for access to TrophyLab—a platform for researching captured Russian weapons. The service provides engineers, researchers, and defense technology manufacturers with access to unique data on the weapons of the Russian occupiers.

Both foreign and Ukrainian weapons manufacturers, as well as military units and government agencies, can register on the platform. All those wishing to gain access must undergo a verification process.

TrophyLab contains information on captured Russian weapons and the results of research on them. This data is intended for specialists working on the development and improvement of defense technologies in Ukraine and partner countries.

The platform’s database is updated by units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and relevant scientific institutions.

After registering, users can submit requests to receive samples of captured weapons or their individual components for independent study. This allows researchers to analyze the technical characteristics of Russian weapons in greater detail and use the results to develop countermeasures.

To register on the platform, go to the TrophyLab website, fill out the appropriate form, and submit your application. All applicants undergo a vetting process before being granted access.

The evaluation process takes into account, among other things, the absence of ties to the Russian Federation, the absence of Ukrainian or international sanctions, and compliance with other mandatory criteria.

After successful registration, users gain access to a catalog of Russian weapon samples and the results of research conducted. Materials can be viewed online, and, if necessary, samples can be ordered for further offline analysis.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasizes that TrophyLab facilitates a faster and safer exchange of information on Russian weapons between Ukrainian and foreign experts.

Access to this data helps accelerate the development of effective countermeasures against Russian weapons and strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In addition, the platform helps strengthen international security and the defense capabilities of partner countries, which can use the research results to improve their own defense technologies.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine instructed the Ministry of Defense to organize the free transfer of samples of destroyed and captured Russian military equipment to foreign museums for exhibition.

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