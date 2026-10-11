The Ministry of Defense has called for maintaining the maximum number of employees in the defense industry

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense supports reserving as many employees of the defense-industrial complex as possible. The ministry commented on plans to reduce the reservation quota from 100% to 85%.

Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara made this statement during a meeting with journalists.

According to Khmara, the Ministry of Defense’s position is to retain as much of the defense industry’s human capital as possible.

The minister emphasized that if companies are tasked with scaling up production of systems critical to the front lines and the state awards them contracts, it must create the conditions for fulfilling those contracts.

At the same time, he said, the system must take into account the enterprise’s actual contribution to supplying the Defense Forces and be fair.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

As a reminder, Ukraine is establishing a multi-layered defense against jet-powered drones.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has increased its drone purchases by 300% compared to 2025.

As a reminder, Russian occupiers attacked Lviv with a jet-powered drone for the first time last night.

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