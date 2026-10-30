The Ministry of Defense is launching competitions to develop Ukrainian missiles and radars

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Brave1 platform, has announced grant competitions for the development of air-to-air guided missiles and Ukrainian radars.

The next step will be the launch of a separate grant competition aimed at developing turbojet engines. Thus, the initiative provides support to developers across several areas of defense technology.

According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara, the goal of the new competitions is to provide the Security and Defense Forces with effective means of countering air targets, reduce the cost of intercepting jet-powered drones, and develop radar production in Ukraine.

He also emphasized that among the main Russian threats at present are ballistic missiles, low-cost cruise missiles, high-speed drones, and guided aerial bombs.

The Ministry of Defense expects Ukrainian manufacturers to develop their own navigation solutions, strengthen electronic warfare capabilities, create radars for detecting low-observable targets, and produce affordable systems that can be scaled up for mass production.

“Our requirements are clear: effectiveness, affordability, interoperability between systems, and sufficient supply volumes. It is on these outcomes that we must focus our joint efforts—those of the state, the military, and the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex,” Khmara noted.

He identified the search for new solutions to counter unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and reduce their effectiveness as a separate challenge for manufacturers.

“Today, our focus is on countering Russian threats. But it is important to create innovative solutions that will allow us to act preemptively and gain the upper hand. We need asymmetric capabilities. We need technologies that change the rules of the game in our favor,” the defense minister concluded.

This was reported with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

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