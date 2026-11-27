Vitaliy Kim, Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans Affairs, along with his deputies, held a meeting with representatives of the veterans’ community. The parties discussed current issues regarding the implementation of the state’s veterans policy, as well as proposals for the ministry’s future work. The meeting took place amid a scandal surrounding Kim’s remarks.

“Among the topics discussed were funding for veterans’ programs, housing assistance—particularly for male and female veterans with internally displaced person status—social benefits, obtaining combatant status, and support upon returning from military service,” the ministry’s statement said.

It is noted that the issue of correcting errors in the Unified State Register of War Veterans was raised separately, as well as the optimization of programs related to adaptation after vision loss and veteran sports.

The parties also discussed cooperation between government agencies, the division of responsibilities, and funding for specific programs. In particular, they discussed which issues the Ministry of Veterans Affairs can resolve within its own authority and which require joint decisions with other government agencies or legislative changes.

In addition, the newly appointed Deputy Minister, Oleksandr Gusarov, outlined the initial areas of focus regarding psychological support, rehabilitation, and recovery for veterans.

It is noted that among the priorities are an audit of existing psychological support and rehabilitation programs and the training of specialists. There are also plans to better inform veterans and their families about psychological support options, develop a unified pathway for accessing such support, and digitize services.

“We are open to dialogue, criticism, and constructive suggestions. It is important that such meetings result in concrete decisions. My team and I have clear objectives, and we will continue to systematically implement the state’s veteran policy. First and foremost, we must ensure that the state fulfills its obligations to veterans, provide a uniform baseline level of services, and guarantee their accessibility and adequate quality. The results of our work should be evaluated based on the real changes that veterans themselves will experience,” Kim said, as quoted by the press service.

It is noted that following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue through monthly open meetings or to hold additional discussions at the request of the veteran community.

Alexander Noinets, a military veteran and one of the founders of “Democratic Axe,” commented on the meeting on Facebook: “If anyone was curious about the reaction to the petition (calling for Kim’s resignation—IF-U), it was exactly as expected.”

Alina Mikhailova, head of the “Ulf” medical service of the “Wolves of Da Vinci” battalion and a member of the Kyiv City Council (from the “Holos” faction), Alina Mikhailova, wrote in the comments section of the Ministry of Veterans’ Affairs’ post about the event: “It’s all in the good old policymaker style—gather the loyalists and take some photos.”

In turn, on the eve of the meeting, veteran and civic activist Oleg Symoroz stated that he had a conversation with senior officials at the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, during which he was invited to participate in the event.

“The Ministry of Veterans Affairs is preparing yet another ‘anti-crisis’ event.” The story is very predictable: gather as many veterans and military personnel as possible, hold a show meeting under the guise of ‘listening to everyone,’ take some nice photos, and then report on supposedly improved communication with the veteran community. In other words, instead of taking responsibility—yet another attempt to pretend nothing happened. Instead of personnel decisions—a photo op. Instead of respect for veterans—using their presence to whitewash the minister’s reputation. I turned down this offer,” he wrote online.

He added that as long as the ministry is headed by Vitaliy Kim, who allows himself to “publicly humiliate veterans and speak disparagingly about their future after returning from the war,” no such meetings make any sense.

A week ago, Vitaliy Kim gave an interview to the publication “RBC-Ukraine,” which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. In particular, the minister’s statements that there would be a risk of rising crime after the soldiers returned from the front caused the greatest uproar. Kim also noted that, in his opinion, the government is currently not doing enough to develop an information policy and prepare society for the veterans’ return.

The minister’s remarks sparked a new wave of discussions about the need for his resignation, as well as calls for the Ministry of Veterans Affairs to be headed by a veteran. These issues had previously been raised in July of this year, immediately after his appointment.

In light of this, the “European Solidarity” faction in the Verkhovna Rada registered a resolution calling for Kim’s resignation from the post of Minister of Veterans Affairs (No. 16235).

In addition, the Council of Veterans of the War for Ukraine’s Independence stated that it considers certain remarks made by the minister to be unacceptable and called for a public apology to veterans and an explanation of his position.

For his part, following criticism of his remarks, Kim stated that he is open to suggestions and comments but will not remain silent about problems in the area under his purview. He later apologized for his remarks regarding the challenges veterans face in adapting to life after the war, but noted that his intention was to draw attention to an important issue.

On November 22, a petition to the Cabinet of Ministers calling for the initiation of proceedings to remove Kim from his post as Minister of Veterans Affairs garnered the number of votes required for consideration within four days.

As previously reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada, upon the proposal of newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, specifically appointing Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, as Minister of Veterans Affairs.

During the protests calling for Mykhailo Fedorov’s return to the Ministry of Defense, which took place in July and August, the slogan “A veteran, not Kim” was periodically chanted, signifying a demand to replace Vitaliy Kim as Minister of Veterans Affairs. Posts from users who would prefer to see a veteran in this position were also common on social media.

In late July, in response to the criticism, Kim stated that he was “giving himself a year” to implement his plans and deliver the results that veterans need.

In October, at a press conference marking the 100th day of the Ministry of Veterans’ Affairs’ revamped team, Kim stated that as Minister of Veterans’ Affairs, he listens to objective criticism and responded to accusations that, although he is not a veteran, but heads the relevant ministry. In particular, he noted that “I am confident in myself, and the southern community supports me.”

Kim summarized his first 100 days as Minister of Veterans Affairs.

The Council of Veterans of the War for Ukraine’s Independence criticized certain statements made by Minister of Veterans Affairs Vitaliy Kim in a recent interview with Ukrainian media. The Council called these statements unacceptable and called on the official to publicly apologize to veterans and explain his position.

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