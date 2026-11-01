Lunar Calendar for November 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days

The Moon, as Earth’s satellite, influences a person’s well-being, emotions, and energy, which is why it’s worth keeping track of the lunar calendar. In November 2026, there will be both favorable days for various activities and days when it’s best to be cautious and careful.

Moon Phases in November 2026

Waning Moon: November 1–9.

Last Quarter: November 2.

New Moon: November 10.

Waxing Moon: November 11–24.

First Quarter: November 17.

Full Moon: November 24.

Waning Moon: November 25–30.

The Full Moon’s Effect on People

It is believed that the full moon has the greatest effect on women and people who are psychologically unstable. During this time, it is important to control your emotions, as the full moon makes people overly excited and impulsive. At the same time, the full moon gives people extra energy. Therefore, on the night of the full moon and for the next few days, it’s important to be patient, weigh your actions carefully, and channel your energy into productive activities.

The New Moon’s Effect on People

During the new moon, people are influenced by a special energetic impulse. This is a good time to make plans and start new projects, as well as to break bad habits and let go of old grudges. The new moon marks a new beginning—so leave the bad behind and embrace the good.

Astrologers advise focusing your thoughts on new achievements and programming yourself for positivity during this time. Conversely, negative intentions and thoughts during the new moon can lead to trouble.

Auspicious and Inauspicious Days in November 2026

November will feature days considered more favorable for important matters, meeting new people, shopping, and new beginnings, as well as dates when it’s best not to make hasty decisions and, if possible, to avoid unnecessary risks:

the most favorable days of the month are November 2, 3, and 16;

favorable days: November 1, 7, 8, 17, and 21;

not very favorable days—November 4, 6, 9, 10, 12, 14, 15, 19, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30.

Auspicious days by type of activity

starting new projects—November 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23;

finances—1, 2, 3, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 27, 28, 29, 30;

work - 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20;

relationships – 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30;

beauty—1, 2, 3, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 27, 28, 29, 30;

travel—3, 4, 5, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 30.

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