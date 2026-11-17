International partners have announced that they will provide Ukraine with an additional 70 million euros for mine action. The funds will be used to clear territories and restore them to safe use, particularly for agricultural purposes and to resume business operations. This was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi following the UMAC 2026 international conference in Brussels.

Financial support will be provided by the European Union, the Netherlands, Norway, and Finland. During the conference, the Ukrainian delegation called on donors to coordinate the distribution of funds directly with the Ukrainian government, to more actively involve domestic companies in the work, to use Ukrainian technologies, and to combine demining with the reconstruction of housing, roads, and industrial facilities.

According to the Prime Minister, in 2023–2025, more than 40,000 square kilometers of land in Ukraine were surveyed and returned to use, and since the beginning of 2026—another 5,000 square kilometers—despite the constant complications caused by Russian shelling. Separately, Kyiv proposed creating joint mine action programs with partners for third countries based on Ukraine’s experience, with the first results planned to be presented at the next UMAC conference in Lithuania.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

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