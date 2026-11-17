Every year on November 17, Ukraine and the rest of the world celebrate International Students’ Day—a date that symbolizes student solidarity, unity, and the struggle for freedom. The holiday has tragic historical origins: it is linked to the events of 1939 in Nazi-occupied Prague, when German authorities brutally suppressed a student protest. In Ukraine, Student Day was officially established in 1999.

For many, this date is associated with youth, learning, new friendships, and student traditions. At the same time, its history serves as a reminder of young people’s struggle for freedom, dignity, and the right to education.

The History of International Students’ Day

The history of the holiday dates back to 1939 in Prague, which was under Nazi occupation at the time.

On October 28, students and faculty from Prague’s universities took to the streets to demonstrate on the anniversary of Czechoslovakia’s declaration of independence. The occupying authorities brutally dispersed the demonstration. During the protest, Jan Opletal, a medical student at Charles University, was fatally wounded. He died on November 11.

On November 15, the student’s funeral turned into a massive anti-Nazi demonstration. In response, the occupying authorities launched a crackdown on the student body.

On the night of November 16–17, 1939, the Nazis arrested more than a thousand students. Nine leaders of the student movement were executed without trial, and some of those detained were sent to the Sachsenhausen concentration camp. In addition, the occupiers closed Czech institutions of higher education.

It is in memory of these events that November 17 has become a symbol of student solidarity and the struggle for freedom.

When International Students’ Day Was Established

In 1941, a meeting of representatives from student organizations in countries fighting against Nazism took place in London. At that time, members of the International Student Council decided to declare November 17 as International Students’ Day.

The date was first observed in 1946 during the World Student Congress in Prague. The event was dedicated to the memory of Czech students who died as a result of Nazi repression.

Subsequently, November 17 became an international date that unites student communities across different countries.

When Student Day Began to Be Celebrated in Ukraine

In Ukraine, Student Day was officially established in 1999. President Leonid Kuchma signed Decree No. 659/99 on June 16. The document stipulated that the holiday would be celebrated annually on November 17.

The decision was made in support of an initiative by Ukraine’s student youth. Since then, Ukrainian students have celebrated their holiday on the same day as young people in many other countries around the world.

The Importance of Students for Ukraine

Students play an important role in the social and political life of Ukraine. Ukrainian students have repeatedly been involved in events that have shaped the country’s history.

In particular, the 1990 student protest, known as the Revolution on Granite, became one of the key events in the struggle for Ukraine’s independence. Young people demanded political change, the resignation of the government, and a halt to the signing of a new union treaty.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, many students joined volunteer efforts, provided assistance to military personnel and civilians, and defended the country as part of the Defense Forces.

International Students’ Day serves as a reminder not only of youth and education, but also of the younger generation’s right to defend their own convictions, freedom, and the future of their country.

Happy International Students’ Day

Happy Student Day! We hope you’re always surrounded by people with whom you can share both the joy of passing an exam and the excitement leading up to an important event. May your student life be filled with fun stories, genuine friendships, pleasant surprises, and unforgettable moments. And may you always meet all your deadlines on time!

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Happy Student Day! We wish you boundless energy, curiosity, bold dreams, and great achievements. May knowledge help you discover new horizons, and may your youth give you the strength to change the world for the better. Best of luck in your studies and a happy future!

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Happy International Students’ Day! May every day of study bring new knowledge, and may every challenge become an opportunity to grow stronger. We wish you inspiration, perseverance, high grades, interesting projects, and confidence in your own decisions. May all your plans come to life!

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Happy International Students’ Day. May this wonderful period of your life go as well as possible, so that you can later look back on these years with warmth and excitement. May your time as a student bring you the knowledge you need, joy, and good friends.

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Happy Student Day! We wish you easy exams, interesting lectures, wise professors, and true friends. May your college years be a time of exciting adventures, important discoveries, and unforgettable moments. Believe in yourself, set bold goals, and never stop dreaming!

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Happy Student Day! We wish you easy exams, interesting lectures, wise professors, and true friends. May your college years be a time of exciting adventures, important discoveries, and unforgettable moments. Believe in yourself, set bold goals, and never stop dreaming!

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Happy Student Day! We wish you strength, resilience, and faith in your own future. May your studies—even under challenging conditions—open up new opportunities, and may air raid alerts interrupt your lectures and plans as rarely as possible. We wish you peaceful skies, safety for your loved ones, reliable friends by your side, and a swift victory for Ukraine!

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Happy Student Day! You prove that even war cannot stop the pursuit of knowledge, growth, and new achievements. We wish you success on your exams, the strength to recover after difficult days, a continued curiosity about the world, and the confidence to build your future. May there be more joyful news, peaceful mornings, and happy encounters ahead!

Greetings in Verse

What should we wish for a student?

To eat plenty and sleep well,

To get up on time in the morning,

So as not to oversleep for class.

To stay fit and healthy,

Always ready for class,

Teachers who are kind and honest,

Lectures that are engaging and interesting,

Bright, creative ideas,

And fun news for you!

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I congratulate you on Student Day,

and here’s what I wish for you:

Live a wonderful life,

know no problems,

and pass your exams with ease!

May life overflow with joy—

no sadness, just paradise!

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Happy Student Day, student—

we’ll celebrate with you,

and we wish you nothing but A’s

on your exams!

May you never fall behind,

May your parents give you money,

So you’ll have enough to go

out and travel a lot!

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What should we wish for a student?

To eat plenty and sleep well,

To wake up on time in the morning,

So you don’t oversleep and miss class.

To be fit and healthy,

Always ready to learn,

Teachers who are kind and honest,

Lectures that are engaging and interesting,

Bright, creative ideas,

And fun news for you!

***

On International Students’ Day,

I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart,

For we are students of the world,

And excitement swirls around every turn.

I wish you a positive attitude

,

May you pass your exams with ease

, and enjoy a joyful life.

May your college years be long

remembered,

and may they be a solid step toward success

....

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Happy holiday, student—

we’ll celebrate with you,

and wish you nothing but A’s

on your exams!

May you never fall behind,

may your parents give you money,

so you’ll have enough to go

out and travel far and wide!

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Happy Student Day!

I wish you happiness and joy!

May luck be with you in everything,

and may your exams be a breeze!

May you pass all your exams,

and leave no failing grades behind;

may you know no worries,

and may all your thesis projects

Get top marks!

And may you definitely

find a great

job and earn good money!

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Hello to everyone—my best wishes!

Even to those who’re drunk first thing in the morning.

Because Student Day is a great holiday.

We’ve got plenty of fun memories:

Cram sessions, parties, and flings,

“Couples” in class—we don’t mind,

And from freshman year through senior year

, We take it all in stride.

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As a reminder, on November 17, we celebrate the name days of those named Grigory, Mikhail, Gennady, Zakhar, Ivan, and Victoria. On this day, the Orthodox Church honors, in particular, Saint Gregory the Wonderworker, Bishop of Neocaesarea. Church calendars also commemorate saints with the female names Victoria, Hilda, and Thecla.

On November 17, Catholics honor Saint Elizabeth of Hungary—the patron saint of the poor and the sick. This day also commemorates Saint Gregory the Wonderworker, Saint Hilda of Whitby, and other Christian saints. Both male and female names are associated with this date. Here’s who to congratulate on their name day and what these names mean.

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